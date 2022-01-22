Getting to know: Jack Berry with Richmond Region Tourism

Worst business decision: “Moving to Los Angeles in 1978. The Riordan family was trying to find a business to buy and run, but it was in the middle of a recession. Everything in life is ‘timing,’ and it was not the right time to be on the West Coast.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Never say anything bad about anyone, ever. This is a twist of the Golden Rule, but it has served me well throughout my life and my career. One never has to retract what was said, if it was never stated in the first place.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Adapting the travel and tourism industry on the other side of COVID. We are approaching the second anniversary of COVID, and two months ago everyone thought we were near the end of it. Now with omicron, this has us all wondering as to when this will end. The travel industry is greatly impacted by the COVID. Leisure travel, meetings, conventions and sporting events, and business travel all are watching as to when is it safe to travel.”

First job after college: teaching tennis