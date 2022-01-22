Getting to know: Jack Berry with Richmond Region Tourism

Title: President and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, the nonprofit organization offering services to support and promote the area’s hospitality and tourism industries. The organization is funded by seven jurisdictions (the Town of Ashland, cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and New Kent).
Born: 1952 in Chicago
Education: Georgetown University, 1970-74
Career: Independent Players Association, worked for Bill Riordan who ran a winter indoor tennis circuit with the top tennis players, 1975-79: City of Norfolk, sales representative at the Norfolk SCOPE, 1979-88; Richmond Centre (the original convention center), sales manager, 1988-90; general manager of the Richmond Centre, 1990-92; Metropolitan Richmond Convention & Visitors Bureau (later renamed Richmond Region Tourism), president and CEO, 1992-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico
Best business decision: “Moving to Richmond in 1988. I have lived all over the country, and central Virginia is the most ideal place to live. The quality of life is the best. The climate, the traffic, the schools, the arts, the culture, and best of all the people.”
Worst business decision: “Moving to Los Angeles in 1978. The Riordan family was trying to find a business to buy and run, but it was in the middle of a recession. Everything in life is ‘timing,’ and it was not the right time to be on the West Coast.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Never say anything bad about anyone, ever. This is a twist of the Golden Rule, but it has served me well throughout my life and my career. One never has to retract what was said, if it was never stated in the first place.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Adapting the travel and tourism industry on the other side of COVID. We are approaching the second anniversary of COVID, and two months ago everyone thought we were near the end of it. Now with omicron, this has us all wondering as to when this will end. The travel industry is greatly impacted by the COVID. Leisure travel, meetings, conventions and sporting events, and business travel all are watching as to when is it safe to travel.”
First job after college: teaching tennis
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not change majors in college from business to psychology.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “It’s A Wonderful Life” because “it shows the impact of what an individual can do. ‘Harry Potter’ series because it bonded me with my three children over the course of several years as to the importance of reading.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Loved every math course I ever took. Did not appreciate physiological psychology.”