Getting to know: Jennifer Boyle

Title: President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, which promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to students in K-12 in nine Richmond-area school districts
Born: 1971 in Richmond
Education: bachelor of science in administration of justice, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1994
Career: Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2000-03 and 2005-12; Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, 2012-20; MENTOR Virginia, executive director, February 2020-August 2021; Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, president and CEO, August 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “The best decision I made was 21 years ago when I made the leap from the for-profit sector to work for a nonprofit. Not only have I had the opportunity to be a part of organizations that have a positive impact in our communities, I’ve been fortunate to make connections with passionate and creative people across many different industries.”
Worst business decision: “When I was younger, I stayed too long in a toxic work environment.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Years ago, I inadvertently omitted some crucial information from an annual report I was tasked with creating. I bit the bullet and called the printer who was sympathetic to my error and made the generous offer to print another run at no charge. This simple scenario taught me that I cannot allow fear of judgment or denial to prevent me for asking for help.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The ways in which people work has changed drastically; therefore, the ways we prepare students for work must change. How we advise young people in areas of career exploration and workforce readiness will need to align with what’s happening in the real world. We must ensure the next generation enters adulthood equipped with the skills to think creatively and adapt quickly.”
First job after college: collections representative at First North American National Bank
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I spent a large part of my adult life trying (and failing) to be a perfectionist, beating myself up for every mistake I made. If I could go back and change things, I’d allow myself more grace.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite subjects were English, art and social studies. Least favorites were math and Latin (“although knowing a little Latin does help when I’m watching “Jeopardy!”).