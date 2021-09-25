Getting to know: Jennifer Boyle

Title: President and CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, which promotes work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy to students in K-12 in nine Richmond-area school districts

Born: 1971 in Richmond

Education: bachelor of science in administration of justice, Virginia Commonwealth University, 1994

Career: Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2000-03 and 2005-12; Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, 2012-20; MENTOR Virginia, executive director, February 2020-August 2021; Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, president and CEO, August 2021-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County

Best business decision: “The best decision I made was 21 years ago when I made the leap from the for-profit sector to work for a nonprofit. Not only have I had the opportunity to be a part of organizations that have a positive impact in our communities, I’ve been fortunate to make connections with passionate and creative people across many different industries.”

Worst business decision: “When I was younger, I stayed too long in a toxic work environment.”