Getting to know: Jessica Barile with the Virginia Credit Union

Title: Vice president, compliance officer and corporate counsel at the Virginia Credit Union
Born: 1988 in Boston
Education: McGill University, bachelor’s of arts in history, 2010; University of Richmond School of Law, 2014
Career: Hogan Lovells, 2014; CapCenter, 2015-2017; Virginia Credit Union, 2017-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: West of Short Pump
Best business decision: “At the start of my career, choosing a practical job in an unfamiliar field over an opportunity that was in line with my passion at the time. I thought the job would be temporary but that decision led me to where I am now, using my skill set to support an organization with a mission I care about. I also found that I am able to embrace something unfamiliar as an exciting challenge.”
Worst business decision: “Taking on too many responsibilities at once. I’ve learned to be more comfortable asking for help.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Being focused only on my own context for decisions. Recognizing this has taught me to step back and consider opposing perspectives to make better decisions.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Facing the effects of COVID-19. It brought many challenges and those will continue, but it also required rapid adaptations and impressive creativity in our organization.”
First job after college: “I was an intern in the corporate library at the National Fire Protection Association. I learned so much about fire safety. I still locate all available exits as soon as I enter a crowded room.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have taken a year to gain more practical experience before going to school. I wouldn’t want to change where I am, but I think that could have given me more direction in my studies.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Hobbit” “As a child, I loved the adventure but it is also a story about getting outside of your comfort zone and persevering through challenges.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: history classes; Least favorite: “a philosophy course I took in college.”