Getting to know: Jessica Barile with the Virginia Credit Union

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Facing the effects of COVID-19. It brought many challenges and those will continue, but it also required rapid adaptations and impressive creativity in our organization.”

First job after college: “I was an intern in the corporate library at the National Fire Protection Association. I learned so much about fire safety. I still locate all available exits as soon as I enter a crowded room.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have taken a year to gain more practical experience before going to school. I wouldn’t want to change where I am, but I think that could have given me more direction in my studies.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Hobbit” “As a child, I loved the adventure but it is also a story about getting outside of your comfort zone and persevering through challenges.”