Getting to know: John Clifford Foster IV with Raymond James & Associates

First job after college: “Davenport & Co. I still have every letter I wrote during my job search. It was brutal, but I owe a great deal to Coley Wortham for hiring me.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I love VMI, and am so proud of the citizen-soldiers it has produced, that I cannot help but wish I pursued a commission in the military. My father flew jets and my grandfather was a Naval officer in the Pacific during WWII.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “ ‘Good to Great’ is my favorite business book. A must read for anyone wanting to take their organization to the next level. And for fun, one of my mentors, the late John Woodfin, who founded Woodfin Oil, used to tease me that I reminded him of Jerry Maguire, the sports agent from the 1996 movie. I mention that because it makes me think of Mr. Woodfin, and I smile every time.”