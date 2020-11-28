Getting to know: John Clifford Foster IV with Raymond James & Associates

Title: Manager of financial brokerage Raymond James & Associates’ seven offices in Virginia, including three in the Richmond area.
Born: May 1969 in Mobile, Ala.
Education: Virginia Military Institute, economics and business, 1993
Career: Davenport & Co., 1993-2004; Raymond James (and its predecessor Morgan Keegan), 2004-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Richmond’s West End
Best business decision: “Work for people I trust, and work hard for them. I have had great bosses over the last 30 years.”
Worst business decision: “I am sure I have made plenty, but I try to look forward not backward. In the end, I feel really good about where I am and how I got here.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Too many mistakes to name just one, but I have tried to learn from most of them. Listening and hearing people sticks out the most to me.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “As a manager, I think how your team interacts and works with one another, and with their clients, post COVID, will be different, and it will require adjustments by those in leadership roles.”
First job after college: “Davenport & Co. I still have every letter I wrote during my job search. It was brutal, but I owe a great deal to Coley Wortham for hiring me.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I love VMI, and am so proud of the citizen-soldiers it has produced, that I cannot help but wish I pursued a commission in the military. My father flew jets and my grandfather was a Naval officer in the Pacific during WWII.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “ ‘Good to Great’ is my favorite business book. A must read for anyone wanting to take their organization to the next level. And for fun, one of my mentors, the late John Woodfin, who founded Woodfin Oil, used to tease me that I reminded him of Jerry Maguire, the sports agent from the 1996 movie. I mention that because it makes me think of Mr. Woodfin, and I smile every time.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I really liked my business classes, so much so that today I serve on the Business Advisory Council at VMI. And the least, well that has to be Spanish, as I took six years of it, and I promise you do not want me leading a tour through Latin America.”