Getting to know: John Stone with the Virginia Credit Union and Joyner Fine Properties

Title: Executive vice president of financial services at the Virginia Credit Union and president of Joyner Fine Properties, Virginia Credit Union Financial Services, Virginia CU Insurance Services, Virginia CU Realty and Virginia Select Realty. The Virginia Credit Union acquired real estate company Joyner Fine Properties in July 2019.
Born: 1972 in Manassas
Education: Hampden-Sydney College, bachelor’s degree in economics and bachelor’s degree in psychology, 1994; University of Richmond, mini MBA, 2011
Career: U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, 1993-98; First Union Bank, 1994-2004; Virginia Credit Union, 2004-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Moseley part of Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “My best decision was to make the transition from a large national bank to a state-chartered credit union.”
Worst business decision: “My worst business decision was not learning more about and adapting to changes in technology early in my professional and personal life.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my career as a branch manager with First Union, I had little to no experience managing people in a professional office setting. During that phase in my career, I quickly learned the importance of the people on your team, the importance of being a better listener, and how important it was to not be a manager doing things right, but to be a leader by doing the right things for your team and your clients.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Leading my teams through the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic challenges that we may face going forward, and the pace of technological change in the financial services and real estate industry.”
First job after college: “Cleaning golf carts at Draper Valley Golf Course before landing a position as a teller in Roanoke with First Union.”
Movie that inspired you the most, and why? “Rudy”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “As part of my psychology degree at H-SC, I had to take quantitative methods with Dr. Donald Ortner. I liked the challenge of the course due to Dr. Ortner’s all-or-nothing grading system, as well as my first exposure to the importance of data.”