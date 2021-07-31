Getting to know: Josiah Ickes with Happy Trees Agricultural Supply

Title: Co-founder and co-owner of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, a chain of stores specializing in equipment and consultations for hydroponics and indoor gardening with locations in Scott’s Addition and in Fredericksburg and one to open soon in Petersburg.
Born: December 1985
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University, 2013
Career: TotalTechProtection, co-founder, 2013-2015; WealthHog, co-founder, 2016-2017
Where in the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “Early on, I sought out and found some great business partners, especially John Holloman, Chris Haynie, Andrew Kerwin and Heather Carter. And I am continuing to meet some of the best minds on cannabis in the state and generally awesome people.”
Worst business decision: “I cannot name a single worst business decision, but I think every business decision I’ve made results in a lesson for better decisions to be made later on.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Failing with my first three startups taught me how to fail hard and fail fast. From that I learned you have to find a core need and expand on that. A successful business bridges a gap, and finds a way to get in front of those customers who have that problem.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Growing to meet the needs of Virginia cannabis consumers and providing easy solutions for any level of gardener so that their efforts in growing are bulletproof.”
First job after college: “I worked at a marketing agency while simultaneously working on my first failed business as a side hustle, which provided protection plans to outdoor power equipment customers.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have spent more time focusing on solving my own personal health problems and not just living with them. I have had ADHD and depression since I could remember. I’ve tried medications for years and they have never worked. Cannabis was a game changer for me, and I wanted to share the knowledge and experience of growing your own medicine with others. That’s the goal of Happy Trees, to drag this product into the light and educate people on how they can take control of their own health by simply growing plants — after July 1.”
Movie that inspired you the most, and why?: “Blade Runner” “It’s a beautiful dystopian story and philosophical dilemmas which we’re encroaching on as we head into the future. Anything with robots ... fascinates me.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I always enjoyed music, art and drama classes. I’m extremely theatrical. Science and math also fascinated my analytic side. The classes which challenged me were pre-calc (although I loved calculus) and organic chemistry.”