Getting to know: Josiah Ickes with Happy Trees Agricultural Supply

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Growing to meet the needs of Virginia cannabis consumers and providing easy solutions for any level of gardener so that their efforts in growing are bulletproof.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have spent more time focusing on solving my own personal health problems and not just living with them. I have had ADHD and depression since I could remember. I’ve tried medications for years and they have never worked. Cannabis was a game changer for me, and I wanted to share the knowledge and experience of growing your own medicine with others. That’s the goal of Happy Trees, to drag this product into the light and educate people on how they can take control of their own health by simply growing plants — after July 1.”