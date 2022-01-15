Getting to know: Jovan Burton with the Partnership for Housing Affordability

Title: Executive director of the Partnership for Housing Affordability, a nonprofit organization that collaborates with local governments and stakeholders to advance housing policy and opportunities in the Richmond region.
Born: 1995 in Charlottesville
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Hampden-Sydney College, 2017; master’s in public administration, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2021
Career: Virginia Housing Alliance, 2017-2018; Virginia Housing, 2018-2019; and the Partnership for Housing Affordability, director of implementation, 2019-2021, executive director, Jan. 1, 2022-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield.
Best business decision: “Pursuing the AmeriCorps VISTA program after graduating college made an indelible impact on my career. Despite being a volunteer role, the program exposed me to invaluable relationships and enabled me to develop skills that have accelerated my professional growth. This is a classic example of valuing an opportunity even if it isn’t accompanied by a paycheck.”
Worst business decision: “Thankfully, I’m early enough in my career to not have experienced this yet. Part of becoming a leader, though, is recognizing — at some point — that you will make decisions that you wish could be changed. The challenge is to not let this inevitability prevent you from leading with conviction.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “As a young professional, there’s always this nagging urge to be involved in every group, new initiative, or networking opportunity. While these certainly have their merit, I’ve quickly learned that overextending yourself can be a bottomless pit. You have to place as much value in your quality of life as you do in your professional development. It’s okay to pass up on that new opportunity every now and again. There will be more.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “From a housing perspective, it is imperative — more than ever — to learn from the lessons of the pandemic and advance policies that have long-term impacts. The chasm between rents and wages continues to widen. The availability of housing units continues to stagnate while our population swells. How do we implement policies that ensure each citizen has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of our growth? This will require immediate actions that have lasting effects.”
First job after college: AmeriCorps VISTA program.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Attaining the career that you want is an active pursuit. Just because a few chapters have already been written doesn’t make the ending a foregone conclusion. It is much more enticing to imagine the innumerable ways in which I can continue to plot the journey ahead.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “It would have to be a tie between ‘The Color of Law’ by Richard Rothstein and ‘The Warmth of Other Suns’ by Isabel Wilkerson. Both are seminal works that use the past as an illuminating tool to explain what we see today. They are also largely responsible for me pursuing a career in housing.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “History, by far, was my favorite subject. It is the door through which the past is exhumed, the present explained, and the future anticipated. Math, on the other hand, claimed first place for least favorite.”