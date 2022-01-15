Getting to know: Jovan Burton with the Partnership for Housing Affordability

Mistake you learned the most from: “As a young professional, there’s always this nagging urge to be involved in every group, new initiative, or networking opportunity. While these certainly have their merit, I’ve quickly learned that overextending yourself can be a bottomless pit. You have to place as much value in your quality of life as you do in your professional development. It’s okay to pass up on that new opportunity every now and again. There will be more.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “From a housing perspective, it is imperative — more than ever — to learn from the lessons of the pandemic and advance policies that have long-term impacts. The chasm between rents and wages continues to widen. The availability of housing units continues to stagnate while our population swells. How do we implement policies that ensure each citizen has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of our growth? This will require immediate actions that have lasting effects.”

First job after college: AmeriCorps VISTA program.