Getting to know: JT Logan with Four Deep Multimedia

Best business decision: “I think the best business decision that I’ve ever made was to start when I did. Sure, starting a business as a young person has its many challenges, but what a journey it has been. Being in the media space — all of my skills, talents and passion organically evolved with time, also through trial and error. I started Four Deep while I was in college at VCU in 2011. Around the same time, I started dating my wife — Ena. Ena and I built Four Deep together from the ground up; we were in sync and focused. In January 2021, Ena passed away from Stage 4 breast cancer after being diagnosed two weeks after giving birth to our first daughter. Building the business with her as we grew as individuals was the best business decision I could ask for. Over the last 10 years, I’m grateful for all of the people that this business has impacted, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”