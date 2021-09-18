Getting to know: JT Logan with Four Deep Multimedia

Title: Founder and CEO of Four Deep Multimedia LLC, a Richmond-based advertising and marketing agency with an office in Alexandria
Born: December 1990
Education: bachelor of science in mass communications, Virginia Commonwealth University, 2014; and master of divinity, the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University, 2017
Career: Four Deep Multimedia, 2011-present; licensed Christian minister
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “I think the best business decision that I’ve ever made was to start when I did. Sure, starting a business as a young person has its many challenges, but what a journey it has been. Being in the media space — all of my skills, talents and passion organically evolved with time, also through trial and error. I started Four Deep while I was in college at VCU in 2011. Around the same time, I started dating my wife — Ena. Ena and I built Four Deep together from the ground up; we were in sync and focused. In January 2021, Ena passed away from Stage 4 breast cancer after being diagnosed two weeks after giving birth to our first daughter. Building the business with her as we grew as individuals was the best business decision I could ask for. Over the last 10 years, I’m grateful for all of the people that this business has impacted, and I’m excited about what’s to come.”
Worst business decision: “My worst business decision came from my desire to create too many additional businesses at the wrong time. Timing is key. I’m learning that although some things may work and generate revenue, it is all about timing. It is an amazing gift to be able to execute the vision, but there is more that is required to sustain and structure the business model of those ideas.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “My attempts to hold on to concepts — when it was time to evolve them into something else. Although something can work for a while, if the revenue doesn’t match, you must remove any ego and consider a different approach. From personal experience, the desire to hold on can become a burden, mentally, spiritually, physically and financially.”
First job after college: Four Deep Multimedia. “This is the only job I’ve ever had.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I don’t think I would change a thing. This entrepreneurship journey has been filled with both mountaintop and valley experiences. For the good and the bad, it has always been a part of the process. I am grateful to continue this journey and motivated for what is to come.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Star Wars”: “I was in high school (Varina) when I had an assignment to watch ‘Star Wars’ in the Center for Communications. We had to analyze and interpret all of the films at that time. The central themes of purpose, loyalty and bravery stood out to me the most. In life, we constantly fight uncertainty. If you want to do something, we must overcome fear, not settle for defeat, and make the decision to just do it. Give life your best.”