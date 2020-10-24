Getting to know: Kathleen Baker with Glenmore Yoga & Wellness Center

Title: owner of Glenmore Yoga & Wellness Center in Henrico County
Born: December 1965 in Pittsburgh
Education: Duquesne University, bachelor of science in business administration in marketing and management, 1984-1988
Career: marketing representative at Marsetta Lane Employment Services, Pittsburgh, 1987-1995; Glenmore Yoga & Wellness Center, 2004-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Innsbrook area of Henrico
Best business decision: “Purchasing Glenmore Yoga. I had taken an entrepreneurial course in college which required putting together a complete business plan. This assignment inspired a dream to own a small business.The satisfaction of offering wellness opportunities to the community, such yoga classes, yoga teacher training programs which are therapeutically oriented, along with therapeutic massage is very fulfilling.”
Worst business decision: “To make an assumption of what a customer or client wants or needs.The reality of the situation may be totally divergent from our assumption and warrant a completely different resolution to achieve the best outcome. Communication is everything.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Time and time again, I have said how I had wished I had started to practice yoga sooner. I started in 2000 when a friend invited me along to an introductory yoga class at Glenmore, and I have never stopped practicing. It instantly became an important part of my life and taking care of myself, since up to that point my focus had been taking care of my four daughters. When I became a yoga instructor, my focus was yoga for teens to help them gain the tools to improve health and quality of life through the integration of body, mind and breath — introducing them to the practice I wished I had at their age.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To move forward in our new world. This year has been one of the most challenging times for me and the business, but I have learned so much. For example, Glenmore Yoga has invested in enhanced technologies that enable the business to offer virtual classes so we can continue to grow.”
First job after college: “A marketing representative for a small business in downtown Pittsburgh, which gave me the opportunity to meet with HR representatives at big companies.Every day was a new experience to learn about different aspects of the business world.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I lost both of my parents five years ago, and I regret not spending more time with them learning more about their childhood and careers. I have learned to not put off till tomorrow what may be done or learned today.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz. “While reading it, I continuously made notes as I took in this amazing discovery of personal freedom. I read it many years ago, and it is the one book I have recommending most to others. As said by Deepak Chopra: ‘It is a roadmap to enlightenment and freedom.’ “
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Favorite subject was definitely science, because I loved the outdoors and gaining a better understanding of the human anatomy. History was my least favorite, but as I’ve gotten older, I have a greater appreciation of history and what we can learn from it.”