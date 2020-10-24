Getting to know: Kathleen Baker with Glenmore Yoga & Wellness Center

Mistake you learned the most from: “Time and time again, I have said how I had wished I had started to practice yoga sooner. I started in 2000 when a friend invited me along to an introductory yoga class at Glenmore, and I have never stopped practicing. It instantly became an important part of my life and taking care of myself, since up to that point my focus had been taking care of my four daughters. When I became a yoga instructor, my focus was yoga for teens to help them gain the tools to improve health and quality of life through the integration of body, mind and breath — introducing them to the practice I wished I had at their age.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To move forward in our new world. This year has been one of the most challenging times for me and the business, but I have learned so much. For example, Glenmore Yoga has invested in enhanced technologies that enable the business to offer virtual classes so we can continue to grow.”

First job after college: “A marketing representative for a small business in downtown Pittsburgh, which gave me the opportunity to meet with HR representatives at big companies.Every day was a new experience to learn about different aspects of the business world.”