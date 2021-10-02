Getting to know: Kim F. Evans with Fitness DAWGS

Title: CEO and co-owner of Fitness DAWGS LLC, a business focused on educating children about healthy living through books, videos and other interactive learning tools. (She co-owns the business with Dr. Addie Briggs.)
Born: July 1969 in Petersburg
Education: Norfolk State University, bachelor’s in business education, 1991; Virginia State University, master’s in educational leadership, 2002; Virginia State University, doctorate in educational leadership, 2008
Career: 30 years in education (1991-2021) holding different positions including teacher, assistant principal, director of career and technical education, principal, assistant superintendent, and superintendent in several school divisions including Dinwiddie, Mecklenburg, Greensville counties and Colonial Heights and Hopewell; CEO of Fitness DAWGS, 2017- present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield
Best business decision: “Starting Fitness DAWGS. The journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step. We had an idea and in 2017 we took a step to make it a reality while working very demanding full-time jobs.”
Worst business decision: “I trusted someone to complete a task based on their word. Big mistake. Their definition of quality was very different from mine.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “All of the mistakes (and there were a few) were an opportunity to learn. I learned the most from moving too fast in making a decision to hire someone for a task and ignoring my inner voice warning me to not make that decision. I also learned from not severing that relationship sooner.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Positioning Fitness DAWGS to be financially stable and completing the early childhood Fitness DAWGS curriculum that can be used in daycares and public schools.”
First job after college: Middle school teacher
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would trust the process more, especially in the areas where I had no experience or background knowledge.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “You are A Bad Ass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero. “This book provides helpful and witty tips on how to stop self-sabotaging your efforts to reach a goal.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English and business; least favorite: math