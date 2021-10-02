Getting to know: Kim F. Evans with Fitness DAWGS

Mistake you learned the most from: “All of the mistakes (and there were a few) were an opportunity to learn. I learned the most from moving too fast in making a decision to hire someone for a task and ignoring my inner voice warning me to not make that decision. I also learned from not severing that relationship sooner.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Positioning Fitness DAWGS to be financially stable and completing the early childhood Fitness DAWGS curriculum that can be used in daycares and public schools.”

First job after college: Middle school teacher

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would trust the process more, especially in the areas where I had no experience or background knowledge.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “You are A Bad Ass: How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life” by Jen Sincero. “This book provides helpful and witty tips on how to stop self-sabotaging your efforts to reach a goal.”