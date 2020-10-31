Getting to know: Korinn Y. Carter

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge and opportunity would be scaling and expanding the social enterprise we are building, to reach as many families and children as we can.”

First job after college: Title I tutor for Richmond Public Schools during the summer of 2013

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have seriously sought a mentor earlier in my entrepreneurship journey.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “One of the most inspiring books I’ve read this year was ‘Contagious: Why Things Catch On,’ by Jonah Berger. This book really gave me insightful marketing tips and strategies for any industry, with real-life anecdotes and a straightforward delivery.”