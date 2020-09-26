Getting to know: Lamarr Johnson with Pig & Brew restaurant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Title: Co-owner of the Pig & Brew, a neighborhood barbecue restaurant bar on Hull Street in Manchester providing authentic North Carolina style barbecue.

Born: 1995 in Richmond

Education: Old Dominion University, 2013-2016

Career: Pig & Brew, co-owner, 2018-present; Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc., 2019-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Manchester

Best business decision: “Leaving Old Dominion University to use tuition money to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams.”

Worst business decision: “Ignoring my gut feeling. And going to college.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Having patience, taking life one day at a time and seeking knowledge from other experienced owners.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Having businesses recover from COVID and expanding the business.”

First job after college: Lowe’s and Amazon