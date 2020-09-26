Getting to know: Lamarr Johnson with Pig & Brew restaurant

Title: Co-owner of the Pig & Brew, a neighborhood barbecue restaurant bar on Hull Street in Manchester providing authentic North Carolina style barbecue.
Born: 1995 in Richmond
Education: Old Dominion University, 2013-2016
Career: Pig & Brew, co-owner, 2018-present; Dreamers Academy Foundation Inc., 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Manchester
Best business decision: “Leaving Old Dominion University to use tuition money to pursue my entrepreneurial dreams.”
Worst business decision: “Ignoring my gut feeling. And going to college.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Having patience, taking life one day at a time and seeking knowledge from other experienced owners.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Having businesses recover from COVID and expanding the business.”
First job after college: Lowe’s and Amazon
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “God never makes a mistake so I wouldn’t change anything.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance” by Steve Harvey. “His book was impactful because he encouraged moving with God and not on your own understanding.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math; Least favorite: English