Getting to know: Lars Friedriszik with the Richmond Marriott

Worst business decision: “As a younger manager in my early years, I made the mistake to not focus enough on my team’s well-being. Despite the current challenges, I along with my team are trying to establish a culture at Richmond Marriott where people feel supported and have the tools and resources to do their job all while balancing work and life.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “I would not sweat the small stuff as much as I did in the past, and I would try not to sweat it at all.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Recruiting is tough right now, and we don’t envision that changing anytime soon. Looking ahead, our biggest opportunity is adapting to the new environment and the changes in people’s workplace expectations that come along with that.”

First job after college: “I had a number of jobs prior to and during college, including full-time positions in the hospitality industry.”