Getting to know: Lars Friedriszik with the Richmond Marriott

Title: General manager of the 410-room Richmond Marriott hotel in downtown, which is managed by White Lodging and owned by Richmond-based Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
Born: 1979 in Germany
Education: Bachelor of arts in hospitality operations management, George Brown College in Toronto, 2006-2010; certificate in culinary arts, Yukon College in Yukon, Canada, 2005-2006; additional certificates in hotel management, restaurant revenue management and leadership for the hospitality professional from Galway Mayo Institute of Technology in Ireland
Career: The Quality Hotels, 2000-2001; Thomas Mulvaney’s Irish Pub, 2005-2009; Westmark Hotel and Conference Centre, 2009; Prime Restaurants, 2009-2010; Langham Hospitality Group, 2010-2015; and White Lodging Services (including serving as assistant general manager at the Richmond Marriott, general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott and Residence Inn by Marriott in Shockoe Slip, and general manager of the Richmond Marriott), 2015-present;
Where in the metro area do you live?: New Kent County
Best business decision: “Joining White Lodging. I’ve been with the company for six years and it’s really been important to me to work at a company that allows such good opportunities for growth. I’m new in my current role as general manager of the Richmond Marriott and it’s an exciting time to be welcoming people back to travel.”
Worst business decision: “As a younger manager in my early years, I made the mistake to not focus enough on my team’s well-being. Despite the current challenges, I along with my team are trying to establish a culture at Richmond Marriott where people feel supported and have the tools and resources to do their job all while balancing work and life.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I would not sweat the small stuff as much as I did in the past, and I would try not to sweat it at all.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Recruiting is tough right now, and we don’t envision that changing anytime soon. Looking ahead, our biggest opportunity is adapting to the new environment and the changes in people’s workplace expectations that come along with that.”
First job after college: “I had a number of jobs prior to and during college, including full-time positions in the hospitality industry.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have been more involved in the community and started doing local volunteering and fundraising earlier on. I’ve had the opportunity to do more of that in recent years, and it has been gratifying to give back to the Richmond community.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My favorite professional development book is ‘It’s Your Ship’ by Capt. D. Michael Abrashoff, former commander of the USS Benfold. The author turned the worst performing ship in the Pacific fleet to the very best within a year of taking command by focusing on his crew, getting to know them and listening to their ideas/suggestions for performance improvement.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math; least favorite: Latin. “I will say even though Latin was my least favorite, it set me up to learn other languages including English. My first language is German.”