Getting to know: Lauren Zaller Moore with the Children’s Hospital Foundation

Mistake you learned the most from: “I am still learning to avoid the offense of trying to do too much at once, causing the occasional plate to crash on the floor. A tough habit to break when you take on big things and aren’t a very patient person.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years? “Raising the funds for the Wonder Tower (the 16-story hospital facility on East Marshall Street) at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU while also creating a sustainable fundraising culture that will enable CHoR to achieve its vision to become a top 20 children’s hospital. Philanthropy has fueled CHoR’s success to date and will be needed long into the future. It is an incredible responsibility but also one with amazing reward for our community.”

First job after college: “Before working at Tennessee in development, I worked in sales for McWhorter & Co., a Knoxville-based retail packaging and store fixtures company. I spent a summer cold calling. It was an adventure.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “No regrets. ‘One thorn of experience is worth a whole wilderness of warning,’ according to James Russell Lowell.”