Getting to know: Lauren Zaller Moore with the Children’s Hospital Foundation

Title: President and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation
Born: 1985 in Memphis, Tenn.
Education: Bachelor of communication in advertising, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 2007; master of communication in public relations, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 2009
Career: Development officer, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, 2007-09; major gifts officer, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, 2010-11; major gift officer for clinical programs, MCV Foundation, 2012-13; senior development officer, VCU Health System, 2013-16; director of development, VCU Health System/VCU School of Medicine, 2016-18; president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live? Near West End with my high school sweetheart Elliott
Best business decision: “Letting my husband take me to Minnesota because it led to the wonderful recommendation by a dear colleague and friend that I had to work for Minnesota Medical Foundation. It introduced me to academic healthcare fundraising and it was the richest experience over the nearly two years I was there.”
Worst business decision: “Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are, believe them.’ My worst days/decisions have been when I did not heed Maya’s wise words.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I am still learning to avoid the offense of trying to do too much at once, causing the occasional plate to crash on the floor. A tough habit to break when you take on big things and aren’t a very patient person.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years? “Raising the funds for the Wonder Tower (the 16-story hospital facility on East Marshall Street) at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU while also creating a sustainable fundraising culture that will enable CHoR to achieve its vision to become a top 20 children’s hospital. Philanthropy has fueled CHoR’s success to date and will be needed long into the future. It is an incredible responsibility but also one with amazing reward for our community.”
First job after college: “Before working at Tennessee in development, I worked in sales for McWhorter & Co., a Knoxville-based retail packaging and store fixtures company. I spent a summer cold calling. It was an adventure.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “No regrets. ‘One thorn of experience is worth a whole wilderness of warning,’ according to James Russell Lowell.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “Good to Great” by Jim Collins. “Also, not a book, but Pat Summitt’s Definite Dozen, [life rules that] inspire me every day. Go read them. They are phenomenal sports, life and career rules. Finally, and don’t judge me too harshly, but I really love the movie ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ (the original). So many great lessons, so many great quotables and so much chocolate.”