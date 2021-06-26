Getting to know: Lenise Robinson with Parlour hair salon

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Solidifying my path to retirement, and making sure I can work because I want to, not because I have to.”

First job after college: “My first job after cosmetology school was in my kitchen. I was still working a full-time corporate job and hadn’t landed a salon job yet, but I still wanted to do what I loved until I did.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have not allowed fear to cripple me for so long, and left the corporate world much sooner than 35.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I don’t know that there’s a movie or book that has inspired me more than the women with whom I engage every day in my chair, my inner circle, and just Black women in general who go out and do meaningful work in their respective fields. They push through the expectations and the microaggressions and show up in excellence, and that has always inspired a sense of fearlessness in me.”