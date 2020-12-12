Getting to know: Libby Chriss with Initiate-It

Title: Art director and designer at Initiate-It, a Richmond-based digital ad and marketing agency
Born: 1991 in Richmond
Education: Virginia Tech, bachelor’s of fine art, 2013
Career: Collegiate School, associate director of summer Quest, 2014-16; Collegiate School, assistant to the athletic directors, 2014-17; Initiate-It, art director and designer, 2017-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Richmond’s West End
Best business decision: “To learn to use the software Adobe After Effects and add motion graphics to my capabilities. Data shows that videos have much higher engagement rates than static illustrations or photography. The ability to create motion graphics that range from simple typography to complex worlds has advanced Initiate-It from just a digital advertising agency to a broader, more innovative creative agency without limitations.”
Worst business decision: “To take brand guidelines and a client’s comfort zone as complete artistic boundaries. While it is important to make sure you listen and respect the client’s perspective, my job as the designer is to remain true to the project but constantly be bringing the best, most innovative work forward. It is imperative to never get caught in a routine.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I’ve learned that it’s important to take a break every now and then. Going full speed 12 hours a day, seven days a week doesn’t allow you to produce your highest-quality work. Take the time to be with the people you love and do the things you enjoy. You’ll feel more energized and inspired.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Technology is making my job easier ... technically. AI [artificial intelligence] is making design software so automated that it can seem like anyone can do my job. And technology has made design more data-based because of software that allows machine learning, faster rendering speeds, identical replication, and heatmapping. While all of that definitely helps my process, it is important to remember and appreciate that nothing can replace a human’s creative spark, imagination, emotion and craft.”
First job after college: Camp counselor at Collegiate School during high school and college
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would take a finance class in college. As a fine arts major and lacrosse player, I kept my plate pretty full with classes and activities ranging from oil painting and bookmaking to daily team practices and game film reviews. But I do wish that I had learned how to file my taxes earlier.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “It may sound cheesy, but I am blown away by the most recent Disney and Pixar movies, specifically ‘Moana.’ In general, I am a sucker for a feel-good story. But what drew me to this movie is the mastery behind the animation. Every scene is filled with details most people won’t even notice. They even had to develop a new software to animate water to behave as it does in nature.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorites: art and physical education; Least favorites: physics and chemistry.