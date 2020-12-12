Getting to know: Libby Chriss with Initiate-It

Mistake you learned the most from: “I’ve learned that it’s important to take a break every now and then. Going full speed 12 hours a day, seven days a week doesn’t allow you to produce your highest-quality work. Take the time to be with the people you love and do the things you enjoy. You’ll feel more energized and inspired.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Technology is making my job easier ... technically. AI [artificial intelligence] is making design software so automated that it can seem like anyone can do my job. And technology has made design more data-based because of software that allows machine learning, faster rendering speeds, identical replication, and heatmapping. While all of that definitely helps my process, it is important to remember and appreciate that nothing can replace a human’s creative spark, imagination, emotion and craft.”

First job after college: Camp counselor at Collegiate School during high school and college