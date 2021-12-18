Getting to know: Marci Schnur with Dotted Line

Mistake you learned the most from: “I wouldn’t necessarily categorize this as a mistake, but leaving the agency side at one point and going to work on the client side wasn’t what I thought it would be. Frankly, I learned that I’m not built for doing the same thing day in and day out. I thrive when I have a variety of work projects and opportunities to learn from different clients.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “I believe the biggest challenge and opportunity will be finding a way for people to be able to respect one another and one another’s different beliefs and values.”

First job after college: Neiman Marcus

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’d have had a better work-life balance earlier in my career. I spent so much time working and traveling that I missed many important events with my friends and family. It truly wasn’t until COVID-19 that I learned the true importance of putting family and your health first.”