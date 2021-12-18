Getting to know: Marci Schnur with Dotted Line

Title: Managing director of client services at Dotted Line, a Henrico County-based marketing agency
Born: 1971 in Bronx, N.Y.
Education: West Virginia University, May 1993
Career: Ignition, 1998-2007; Crunk!!! Energy Drink, 2007-08; Ogilvy Atlanta, 2009-14; Havas Sports & Entertainment, 2014-16; Iris Worldwide, 2017-18; BFG, 2018-20; Dotted Line, November 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump
Best business decision: “Working in experiential marketing allowed me to interact with so many different types of people and put smiles on their faces. Under high pressure and tight timelines, I discovered just what I was capable of accomplishing. One project was the 2002 Olympic Torch Relay just after 9/11, and I saw firsthand how our country came together as we managed our collective grief. I love these moments to be part of the community and make a difference in people’s lives.”
Worst business decision: “Staying at a company where the environment was toxic didn’t give me the opportunity to grow, but it taught me what I do and don’t want in a job.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I wouldn’t necessarily categorize this as a mistake, but leaving the agency side at one point and going to work on the client side wasn’t what I thought it would be. Frankly, I learned that I’m not built for doing the same thing day in and day out. I thrive when I have a variety of work projects and opportunities to learn from different clients.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “I believe the biggest challenge and opportunity will be finding a way for people to be able to respect one another and one another’s different beliefs and values.”
First job after college: Neiman Marcus
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’d have had a better work-life balance earlier in my career. I spent so much time working and traveling that I missed many important events with my friends and family. It truly wasn’t until COVID-19 that I learned the true importance of putting family and your health first.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown. “It helped me to find ‘my way’ during some really tough times when I forgot who I was and what was important. It made me realize that I can’t always please everyone and that I need to focus on and embrace who I am.”