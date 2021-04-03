Getting to know: Marcus Watson with Food Lion

Title: Manager of the Food Lion store at 3089 Mechanicsville Turnpike in eastern Henrico County. Watson recently was named one of five Food Lion store managers of the year for 2020.
Born: October 1988 in Richmond
Education: Attended Southside Virginia Community College, 2005-2007; attended Virginia State University, 2007-2009
Career: Food Lion, 2006-2015; Fry’s Food Stores, 2016; Walmart, 2017; Food Lion, 2017-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: North Chesterfield
Mistake you learned the most from: “When I first became a manager, I focused too heavily on tasks that needed to be completed rather than the people completing the tasks. I could easily teach, coach and communicate about any job that needed to be done, but the challenge was motivating my team. Food Lion has always been focused on taking care of the associates that work in its stores as well as the communities that it serves. However, I had the responsibility as the store manager to build a culture that uplifted the people on my team. I learned that inspirational leaders get better results and have happier associates.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest opportunity in the next few years will be establishing new norms post COVID-19. Companies will need to adjust to new customer shopping patterns and focus more on developing omnichannel business models.”
First job after college: Assistant customer service manager for Food Lion
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I started my first job as a part-time bagger at Food Lion but never expected it to grow into a career. At 17 years old, I only applied for the job to put gas in my car, buy video games, and hope to have a few bucks left over. Within a couple of years, I had developed a vested interest in Food Lion’s mission. There were leaders in the company that helped me realize my own potential. If I could do it all over again, I would hit the ground running from day one and try to help more people on my journey.”
Movie or book that inspired you, and why?: “Men of Honor” starring Cuba Gooding Jr. and Robert De Niro. “This movie tells the story of how Carl Brashear would defy all odds to become the first African American U.S. Navy master diver. ‘Men of Honor’ inspired me to dream big, work hard and never allow anyone to tell me that I can’t achieve my goals.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: science; least favorite: math