Getting to know: Marcus Watson with Food Lion

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I started my first job as a part-time bagger at Food Lion but never expected it to grow into a career. At 17 years old, I only applied for the job to put gas in my car, buy video games, and hope to have a few bucks left over. Within a couple of years, I had developed a vested interest in Food Lion’s mission. There were leaders in the company that helped me realize my own potential. If I could do it all over again, I would hit the ground running from day one and try to help more people on my journey.”