Getting to know: Marian Parker Branch with Mending Fences and Stemtree Education Center

Mistake you learned the most from: “Some of my biggest mistakes I learned early were not focusing on the company’s growth, choosing the wrong business partners, wearing multiple hats, and underestimating the number of financial obligations that come with owning your own business.”

What is the most significant challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “With COVID-19, we have faced some challenging times financially and internally with our fiscal structure. The biggest challenge would be to provide ongoing stability for the company and pivot our educational model to fit the community’s needs. We will need to change and adapt to meet the ever-changing needs to serve the population we serve. COVID-19 has also lead us to look at prospects to figure out how to thrive beyond the pandemic. The opportunity to improve our business model by working with other companies, adding alternative services, increasing our social media platform, and utilizing technology differently.”

First job after college: Working at an alternative school for boys

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Starting my journey as an entrepreneur earlier and getting my Ph.D. earlier.”