Getting to know: Melanie Murphy with CarMax

Best business decision: “For me, one of the best decisions I made was to take a risk and move from a well-established company to CarMax, which at the time was a small startup. Part of this move was to reskill myself into a developer and from there on, I constantly focused on looking for problems that need solving and working collaboratively with others to provide solutions. I was lucky enough to have been surrounded by leaders and mentors at CarMax who identified my strengths and encouraged me to take on new challenges. They gave me the space to succeed, sometimes fail, but always to learn. The best thing I can do now is to pay it forward to my incredible team.”