Getting to know: Melanie Murphy with CarMax

Title: Assistant vice president of technology at automotive retailer CarMax
Born: Chambersburg, Penn.
Education: Bachelor of science in Business Administration, University of Richmond, 1996
Career: Circuit City, finance trainee, 1996-1998; CarMax, technology, 1999-current
Where in the metro area do you live: Short Pump
Best business decision: “For me, one of the best decisions I made was to take a risk and move from a well-established company to CarMax, which at the time was a small startup. Part of this move was to reskill myself into a developer and from there on, I constantly focused on looking for problems that need solving and working collaboratively with others to provide solutions. I was lucky enough to have been surrounded by leaders and mentors at CarMax who identified my strengths and encouraged me to take on new challenges. They gave me the space to succeed, sometimes fail, but always to learn. The best thing I can do now is to pay it forward to my incredible team.”
Mistake you learned the most from: Forgetting to have a where clause after the words ‘delete from table x,’ you only do that once. All tech geek joking aside, a mistake that we often make in technology is assuming you know what your customers or business partners want without asking them. You might think you have the greatest idea in the world, but I’ve learned not to invest a lot of time or money into something until you can prove it’s valuable, desirable, feasible, and scalable.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Attracting, hiring, and retaining a talented, diverse, and inclusive group of technology associates, and maintaining the great CarMax culture as more people shift to hybrid work.”
First job after college: “During college, I was a supervisor for a group of souvenir shops at Hersheypark. I may have not realized it at the time, but it was a great opportunity to learn how to lead people, manage inventory and provide excellent customer service. Unlimited free access to the park was also a perk.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Probably nothing. Each decision I made, has been so inter-related, both personally and professionally, from where to have a summer job, to where to go to college, to what job opportunities to explore.”
Book that inspired you the most: “I am an avid reader, so I don’t know how I could choose just one. ‘Cultivate,’ ‘The Zen of Listening,’ ‘Mindset’ and ‘Inspire’ — each of these has made an impact on both my personal and professional life.”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “Favorites were anything numbers related. I always loved math and when I got to college, I was especially attracted to subjects that applied numbers and logic to real world problems: finance, economics, statistics, and computer science. Least favorite was probably history, but I am really enjoying re-learning 7th grade world history and economics as we’ve gotten the opportunity to experience and support virtual learning at home this year.”