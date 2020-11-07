Getting to know: Michael Brunson with the Virginia Credit Union

Title: Senior vice president of internal audit at the Virginia Credit Union
Born: 1964 in South Carolina
Education: Bachelor of science in accounting, University of South Carolina, 1986
Career: Vice president of internal audit, Virginia Credit Union, 2008-16; senior vice president of internal audit, Virginia Credit Union, 2016-present; previous positions: vice president of internal audit, Advance America; director of internal audit, South Carolina Department of Revenue; senior auditor, KPMG
Where in the metro area do you live?: Chesterfield County
Best business decision: “Relocating to Virginia in 2008.”
Worst business decision: “Leaving a job with Springs Industries (no travel) to take an audit position with Bowater that eventually led to 100% travel.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not taking ownership of an issue being reported promptly.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Leading a team during the COVID-19 pandemic will be challenging. Working remotely in this environment presents opportunities to change the way we think about auditing, but also how we manage our teams. We need new ways to keep our teams engaged and motivated to continue performing at a high level.”
First job after college: Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. in July 1986.
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Pursuing my MBA before my first job would be the only thing I would change.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Gifted Hands: The Ben Carson Story.” “I read this book many years ago with my oldest son and was amazed by the work of Dr. Carson.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math; least favorite: English