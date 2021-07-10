Getting to know: Mitchel Allen with the Greater Richmond Partnership

Title: Executive vice president of business development at the Greater Richmond Partnership, a public-private organization that promotes the region and recruits businesses to the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.
Born: June 1986 in Phoenix
Education: Arizona State University, bachelor of arts, 2004-2008; University of Denver, MBA, 2021-present
Career: Greater Phoenix Economic Council, 2009-2012; City of Chandler (Arizona), 2012-2014; Greater Phoenix Economic Council, 2014-2021; Greater Richmond Partnership, June 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: “I’m still learning the region, but I believe I live in the West End of Henrico.”
Best business decision: “Working for a city was one of the best business decisions I have made. It was not only humbling to be a public servant, but it gave me the experience and knowledge I needed to grow and run a business development team for a regional organization. Having exposure to the zoning and permitting process early in my career allowed me to better anticipate client needs.”
Worst business decision: “Not necessarily a business decision, but I wish I would have gone back for my MBA earlier in my career. I’ve learned so much in this first year being back in school that it would have been very useful for me when I first began managing others.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, and I have always viewed them as learning opportunities for improvement. One specific example is that in the past, I was too focused on business development and thought it was the core of economic development. I have come to realize the importance of marketing and research to the industry and the extent to which the entire team works to produce one win for the region.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Fulfilling the legacy and credibility of GRP. The organization has such a strong reputation in the market that we need to maintain the integrity of the organization in a post-COVID economy.”
First job after college: Greater Phoenix Economic Council as a research intern
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have put more effort into my course work in the first years of college. I was too eager to take advantage of the freedoms that come with freshman year of college.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I recently read Trevor Noah’s book ‘Born a Crime,’ which details growing up in South Africa during apartheid. I found the book to be a powerful reminder of the implications policy can impose on multiple generations of communities.”