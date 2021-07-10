Getting to know: Mitchel Allen with the Greater Richmond Partnership

Mistake you learned the most from: “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, and I have always viewed them as learning opportunities for improvement. One specific example is that in the past, I was too focused on business development and thought it was the core of economic development. I have come to realize the importance of marketing and research to the industry and the extent to which the entire team works to produce one win for the region.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Fulfilling the legacy and credibility of GRP. The organization has such a strong reputation in the market that we need to maintain the integrity of the organization in a post-COVID economy.”

First job after college: Greater Phoenix Economic Council as a research intern

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have put more effort into my course work in the first years of college. I was too eager to take advantage of the freedoms that come with freshman year of college.”