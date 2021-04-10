Getting to know: Nancy Toscano with United Methodist Family Services

Worst business decision: “I look back on a few. They involve not trusting my instincts quickly enough about work that needed to be done. For example, kinship care is a model for foster care that involves relatives and close family friends. Kinship care is a proven approach that I wished I’d embraced sooner.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my career, I thought promotions to positions of authority meant you were a leader. I don’t conflate the two concepts anymore. Leadership moments can come from the most unassuming places, including from kids. You just need to pay attention. Know when to follow, when to lead, and when to manage.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “We are thrilled that our state-of-the-art residential center will be ready for our youth at the end of this year, and plans are underway for an expansion of Charterhouse School on our Richmond campus.”

First job after college: “I worked with homeless families at Family Connection in Santa Rosa, Calif., through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.”