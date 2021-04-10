Getting to know: Nancy Toscano with United Methodist Family Services

Title: President and CEO of UMFS, also known as United Methodist Family Services, effective April 2. UMFS is a Richmond-based nonprofit family services organization with nine locations statewide that offer nearly 20 programs, including private day school, residential treatment for youth, and foster care and adoption.
Born: August 1973 in Seaford, N.Y.
Education: Siena College, bachelor’s in social work; New York University, master’s in social work; Virginia Commonwealth University, doctorate in public policy and administration
Career: New York Foundling Hospital in New York City; Educational Services for People with Autism in England; founder of IMPIAN School for youth with autism in Malaysia; St. Joseph’s Villa, Henrico County; UMFS, various roles including being named chief operating officer in 2018 and president and CEO effective April 2
Where in the metro area do you live? Midlothian
Best business decision: “I followed my passion early on, even choosing opportunities with little to no pay — in California with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, in the UK with Educational Services for People with Autism and in Malaysia with the IMPIAN School — all were focused on helping children and families. Those priceless learning opportunities shaped me professionally and continue to help me to see our work more clearly.”
Worst business decision: “I look back on a few. They involve not trusting my instincts quickly enough about work that needed to be done. For example, kinship care is a model for foster care that involves relatives and close family friends. Kinship care is a proven approach that I wished I’d embraced sooner.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Early in my career, I thought promotions to positions of authority meant you were a leader. I don’t conflate the two concepts anymore. Leadership moments can come from the most unassuming places, including from kids. You just need to pay attention. Know when to follow, when to lead, and when to manage.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “We are thrilled that our state-of-the-art residential center will be ready for our youth at the end of this year, and plans are underway for an expansion of Charterhouse School on our Richmond campus.”
First job after college: “I worked with homeless families at Family Connection in Santa Rosa, Calif., through the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t second-guess myself as much, and I would trust my instincts about people and opportunities quicker.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I’ve read ‘Leadership Without Easy Answers,’ by Ronald Heifetz several times. It provides a beautiful lens through which I see all leadership moments in the world.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: English and world history; least favorite: calculus.