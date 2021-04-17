Getting to know: Nathan A. Shor with S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

Title: Senior vice president/partner at commercial real estate brokerage S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.
Born: March 1959 in Raleigh, N.C.
Education: Attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte for one year in 1977
Career: SHOR Real Estate, 1982-2012; and S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., 2013-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Goochland County
Best business decision: “Besides going into commercial real estate in 1982, it would be joining S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. in 2013.”
Worst business decision: “Forgetting that we learn every day in this industry so we have to be open minded and welcome new ways to do old things — while this sounds strange and simplistic, it is a great learning opportunity for our new dealmakers.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Stick to what you know best and focus on that.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Understanding the impact this pandemic has had and will have on the overall economy, job growth and migration around the country that will drive the economy.”
First job after college: Mechanic
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “After 38 successful years in this industry, I cannot think of anything I would do differently.”
Movie that inspired you the most, and why?: “Field of Dreams” “The glass is three-quarters full approach to the storyline is what drives my day. Most problems have a resolution, you just may have to dig down a little deeper to find it.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math — “I’m a numbers guy;” least favorite: English — “cause I ain’t no good at grammar … LOL.”