Getting to know: Nathan A. Shor with S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

Title: Senior vice president/partner at commercial real estate brokerage S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co.

Born: March 1959 in Raleigh, N.C.

Education: Attended University of North Carolina at Charlotte for one year in 1977

Career: SHOR Real Estate, 1982-2012; and S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co., 2013-present

Where in the metro area do you live?: Goochland County

Best business decision: “Besides going into commercial real estate in 1982, it would be joining S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. in 2013.”

Worst business decision: “Forgetting that we learn every day in this industry so we have to be open minded and welcome new ways to do old things — while this sounds strange and simplistic, it is a great learning opportunity for our new dealmakers.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Stick to what you know best and focus on that.”