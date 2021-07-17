Getting to know: Nhat Pham with Successwerks

Mistake you learned the most from: Taking on a client who was not a fit for the financial opportunity. It sapped more resources in time, resources and energy within the scope and expectations of our agreement. In the end, neither of us were happy. Work with people in business, in life that brings you energy and value; not take away from it.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge/opportunity has and still will be scaling customer-centricity. This will require building and selecting leaders who are resilient, agile, inspiring and people-focused.”

First job after college: “A high school substitute teacher and basketball coach. Truly enjoyed the kids, some I still keep in touch with. It is heartwarming when they reach back out and share with me the impact they had from our experience.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Would have sought mentors and paid experts from the get-go. Many costly mistakes could have been avoided and accelerated success and the learning process.”