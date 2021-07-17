Getting to know: Nhat Pham with Successwerks

Title: Owner and chief strategist at Successwerks, a Chesterfield County-based consulting firm to mid-market CEOs and executives to help grow revenue and scale teams
Born: 1971 in Saigon, Vietnam
Education: Virginia Tech, 1989-96
Career: chief marketing office, DNDS.com, 1998-2001; worked for various companies in the wireless industry, 2001-08; Successwerks, owner and chief strategist, 2009-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “Forming a mastermind group with other business associates we call our Iceberg Group. We named it ‘Iceberg’ because most people only see the tip, the above water successes of what’s going on with an entrepreneur, and not the many challenges that business owners face on a day-to-day basis. It has given us a safe arena to share our struggles in both business and life within a confidential environment. This leads to developing solutions with the guidance of others that understand and have faced the same issues. I’m glad to not only call them colleagues but some of my closest friends.”
Worst business decision: “Trusting a former friend early on in growing the company and not going through the correct hiring process almost had catastrophic business consequences.”
Mistake you learned the most from: Taking on a client who was not a fit for the financial opportunity. It sapped more resources in time, resources and energy within the scope and expectations of our agreement. In the end, neither of us were happy. Work with people in business, in life that brings you energy and value; not take away from it.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The biggest challenge/opportunity has and still will be scaling customer-centricity. This will require building and selecting leaders who are resilient, agile, inspiring and people-focused.”
First job after college: “A high school substitute teacher and basketball coach. Truly enjoyed the kids, some I still keep in touch with. It is heartwarming when they reach back out and share with me the impact they had from our experience.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Would have sought mentors and paid experts from the get-go. Many costly mistakes could have been avoided and accelerated success and the learning process.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “This was a challenging one. If I had to pick one: ‘The Winner Within’ by Pat Riley has inspired me the most because it was my first book that pushed me to believe and drive me toward action. This book was the catalyst to start a lifetime of learning and self-improvement and thinking about how to inspire a team and personalize caring. Whether it was having colored towels for his player to giving his staff Tag Heuer watches for Christmas, this is the book that started elevating my thinking to become the winner within.”