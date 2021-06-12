Getting to know: Nicholas Bailey with Nicksaysgo.com

Title: Content creator, lifestyle blogger and owner of Nicksaysgo.com, a men’s lifestyle website dedicated to style, grooming and home decor
Born: 1991 in Norfolk
Education: Attended University of Memphis, 2008-2011; received associate’s degree from Tidewater Community College, 2011
Career: Apple; Capital One; RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network); United Network for Organ Sharing; Virginia Information Technology Agency; Nicksaysgo.com, 2018-present; Marriott International, system engineer, 2020-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico (in the process of moving to Chicago)
Best business decision: “Starting my own brand and business while continuing on with my corporate career. I’ve learned so many skills from both sides that are interchangeable. I’m thankful for that decision.”
Worst business decision: “I once owned a candle company that I grew too quickly. I ended up wasting so much money, losing so much time and man, it ended up a mess. I learned a lot, though.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Years ago, I didn’t know much about the backend side of business — taxes, LLC, paperwork in general. It came to bite me later on, so I tell everyone now, do your homework and cover yourself.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Learning to take all of my business acumen, skills and knowledge from Nicksaysgo.com and transitioning into a more creative role full time, potentially leaving the tech space in my corporate career. Let’s make it happen.”
First job after college: “I was working for FedEx Signs & Graphics. At the time, there were only nine locations in the country. We were behind the scenes, doing all of your oversized graphics you see in yards, billboards, department stores and private orders. Really fun stuff.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I know it’s a cliche answer, but nothing. I really believe in the ‘Butterfly Effect’ — that one small thing I wish I changed could prevent me from having all the other success I do have, so let’s leave things how they are.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Buddha Walks Into a Bar . . .A Guide to Life for a New Generation” “It’s an amazing book. I recommend it to everyone. I started practicing Buddhism around 10 years ago and that book helped me realize how to try and live a righteous path, while also realizing we aren’t perfect and that’s okay.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Absolutely hated math. Unless it was about money or real world situations, math can always go. I was always a sucker for Black history, though. Still am now.”