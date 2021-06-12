Getting to know: Nicholas Bailey with Nicksaysgo.com

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Learning to take all of my business acumen, skills and knowledge from Nicksaysgo.com and transitioning into a more creative role full time, potentially leaving the tech space in my corporate career. Let’s make it happen.”

First job after college: “I was working for FedEx Signs & Graphics. At the time, there were only nine locations in the country. We were behind the scenes, doing all of your oversized graphics you see in yards, billboards, department stores and private orders. Really fun stuff.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I know it’s a cliche answer, but nothing. I really believe in the ‘Butterfly Effect’ — that one small thing I wish I changed could prevent me from having all the other success I do have, so let’s leave things how they are.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Buddha Walks Into a Bar . . .A Guide to Life for a New Generation” “It’s an amazing book. I recommend it to everyone. I started practicing Buddhism around 10 years ago and that book helped me realize how to try and live a righteous path, while also realizing we aren’t perfect and that’s okay.”