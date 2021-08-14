Getting to know: Nicole Mason with Glean

Title: Owner and CEO of Glean LLC, a Richmond-based commercial cleaning business
Born: in Richmond (39 years old)
Education: George Mason University, communications degree with a minor in business, 2005; Regent University, master’s in community and school counseling, 2012
Career: “I started my career in public relations in the community college and government sector in 2007. I returned to school for a degree in school counseling. Since that time, I became licensed as a therapist and worked with children and families in a range of mental health agencies. In 2016, I felt there was something missing from the inner-city families I was working with. So I started a cleaning company where I believed I could create a great work environment for folks who were motivated and willing to work.”
Where in the metro area do you live?: East End of Richmond
Best business decision: “Listening to sage advice from my Pastor Paul Morgan was a great business decision. I wondered for years why I was not satisfied with the work I was doing in mental health and why I always I had thoughts of how things could improve. My pastor shared with me that I was an ‘entrepreneur’ and working for others actually frustrated me. That one statement helped my entire life make sense. So transitioning from a mindset of how I could build other’s businesses or organizations to how I could develop one of my own was a key business decision.”
Worst business decision: “I almost closed my business within the first two years. I realized that there are two different muscles an entrepreneur needs. You need the muscle to initiate a new idea, using creativity, innovation and excitement, and then also need the muscle to develop and grow that idea, using discipline, creating systems, setting a sure foundation. I didn’t realize that I had to shift gears once the business started growing. I needed to learn to manage the growth.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I have learned to quickly grieve staff who I may see potential, but they may not see it in themselves. These are typically staff who are with the company for short periods of time. Initially, I took it personally of what we could improve to retain this particular group of people. But for some folks, stability is intimidating. Seeing themselves thrive can be scary if they have not done so in the past. So I’ve learned to accept it versus my previous pattern was to be very sad and stunned.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Interestingly enough, I wouldn’t have changed my journey. I’ve worked in public relations and government, mental health and now entrepreneurship. It has been a very interesting journey to say the least. All those experiences have made me more keenly aware in my business ownership experience.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The book of Ruth in the Bible is where my company’s name was derived. I was inspired by this unemployed woman who found herself in a place of need. So she gleans in a local field and finds connections that allow her to move from a place of need to a place of thriving. The thing I love about this practice of ‘gleaning’ is that it preserves the dignity of those in need by simply giving them a place to obtain what they need rather than offering to them what others think they need.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Classes that rhyme or sound like trigonometry, geometry, physical education and algebra were by far my least favorite classes. I loved learning about thoughts, ideas, history and new concepts.”