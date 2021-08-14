Getting to know: Nicole Mason with Glean

Worst business decision: “I almost closed my business within the first two years. I realized that there are two different muscles an entrepreneur needs. You need the muscle to initiate a new idea, using creativity, innovation and excitement, and then also need the muscle to develop and grow that idea, using discipline, creating systems, setting a sure foundation. I didn’t realize that I had to shift gears once the business started growing. I needed to learn to manage the growth.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “I have learned to quickly grieve staff who I may see potential, but they may not see it in themselves. These are typically staff who are with the company for short periods of time. Initially, I took it personally of what we could improve to retain this particular group of people. But for some folks, stability is intimidating. Seeing themselves thrive can be scary if they have not done so in the past. So I’ve learned to accept it versus my previous pattern was to be very sad and stunned.”