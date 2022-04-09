Getting to know: Paul Gregg with Cedarfield

Title: Executive director at Cedarfield, a nonprofit continuing care retirement community in Henrico County

Born: 1965 in Alexandria

Education: St. Andrews Presbyterian College, undergraduate degree, 1989; N.C. State University, master’s, 2005

Career: 18 years with Glenaire, a Presbyterian Homes Retirement Community in Cary, N.C.; two years at Westminster Lake Ridge in Virginia

Best business decision: “I’ve been a part of reimagining our business in order to serve a new generation of retirees. This involves creating dining experiences that are high-quality and provide many options, fitness buildings and programming that fit the expectation of younger retirees, and reimagining how we deliver health services to people whose health requires more oversight from traditional model to household model.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “The misconception that my title is important. People don’t care what your title is. They only care if you care about them.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “Continue to drive Cedarfield’s outstanding reputation for quality services, to continue our master plan to renovate our buildings and to work in the spirit of our Methodist heritage by enriching the lives of those we serve.”

First job after college: dining room manager at The Pines at Davidson, a Presbyterian retirement community in Davidson, N.C.

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Not a thing.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why? “Awakening Through Love” by John Makransky