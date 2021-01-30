Getting to know: Paula Pardel with Bloom Matchmaking

Title: founder, owner and CEO of Bloom Matchmaking, a Henrico County-based company that specializes in providing safe, long-term relationships for busy singles in Virginia and the Greater Washington area.
Born: 1970 in Bay City, Mich.
Education: Delta College, 1990-1992
Career: Art Van Furniture, interior design, 1995-2002; Coldwell Banker Realty, Realtor, 2007-2009; stay-at-home mom, 2004-2018; Bloom Matchmaking, owner, 2018-present.
Where in the metro area do you live? Midlothian
Best business decision: “Starting my own company, and then learning the profession from seasoned matchmakers — the best in the business, some of whom have been matchmakers for generations.”
Worst business decision: “Trusting the wrong people. I have learned that surrounding myself with trustworthy people who are as passionate as I am is a must.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Spending too much on marketing. You don’t have to spend thousands on marketing when organic social media works just as well. And, networking is magical.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “More than ever, more people are looking for ways to find healthy relationships in a safe and effective way. As a matchmaker, I can help people achieve their relationship goals, and for me that is personally satisfying as well. I’m excited about the future for Bloom, and I hope to expand in the next few years, possibly into franchising.”
First job after college: “Interior design. I loved that job, helping to pick out home décor and furniture for the matching challenged.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “I spent far too much time in unfulfilling careers. I would have realized earlier what my true passions are, because my passion for what I do is an asset to my business and my clients.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why? “A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose” by Eckhart Tolle. “It has taught me how important it is to stay present.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: favorite: history and art; least favorite: math.