Getting to know: Paula Pardel with Bloom Matchmaking

Title: founder, owner and CEO of Bloom Matchmaking, a Henrico County-based company that specializes in providing safe, long-term relationships for busy singles in Virginia and the Greater Washington area.

Born: 1970 in Bay City, Mich.

Education: Delta College, 1990-1992

Career: Art Van Furniture, interior design, 1995-2002; Coldwell Banker Realty, Realtor, 2007-2009; stay-at-home mom, 2004-2018; Bloom Matchmaking, owner, 2018-present.

Where in the metro area do you live? Midlothian

Best business decision: “Starting my own company, and then learning the profession from seasoned matchmakers — the best in the business, some of whom have been matchmakers for generations.”

Worst business decision: “Trusting the wrong people. I have learned that surrounding myself with trustworthy people who are as passionate as I am is a must.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Spending too much on marketing. You don’t have to spend thousands on marketing when organic social media works just as well. And, networking is magical.”