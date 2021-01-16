Getting to know: Peyton Cheely Edwards with KDW Home

Title: Principal and owner at KDW Home, a design firm specializing in kitchen and baths with studios in Henrico and Virginia Beach
Born: 1985 in Richmond
Education: University of Georgia, bachelor of science in residential interior design, 2008
Career: KDW Home, designer, 2008-current; KDW Home, principal, January-present
Where in the metro area do you live? “I am currently splitting time between Richmond and Virginia Beach with plans to buy a house in Richmond metro area in coming months.”
Best business decision: “Taking a leap of faith to move to a city where I knew no one to land my dream job at KDW Home.”
Worst business decision: “Letting an emotional bond get in the way of making a rational business decision.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Don’t try to be all things to all people. I have been guilty of the ‘if you want it done right, then do it yourself’ school of thinking instead of relying on others. I am learning the art and benefits for everyone of delegating to trusted teammates. Most important, the realization that a fresh approach to solving a problem or challenge can produce a great result.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To continue to build on the solid foundation and reputation that KDW Home has earned for over 20 years with a commitment to offer a ‘nowhere else’ experience and to exceed our client’s expectations.”
First job after college: KDW Home. “I am still here.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Nothing ... knock on wood … with hard work, a great team and determination, it has worked out to date. As the new owner of KDW Home, I am grateful for the last 12 years, and for the peaks and valleys because each step of the journey has gotten me to this place.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why: “As a busy working mom of two young children and now business owner, I don’t have a lot of extra time for books and/or movies. When I do have a free moment, I love to scroll through Instagram, and I find inspiration from my fellow design and trade partners. This platform allows me to see the latest and greatest in design in nearly real time. One of my favorites to follow is Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove (@subzeroandwolf) for the best in kitchen design and professional appliances.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Ironically, math was one of my least favorite subjects as it is so critical in my job each day as a professional kitchen designer. Today, I enjoy the application side of math with precision-oriented measurements and detailed numbers. I most enjoyed social studies.”