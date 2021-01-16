Getting to know: Peyton Cheely Edwards with KDW Home

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To continue to build on the solid foundation and reputation that KDW Home has earned for over 20 years with a commitment to offer a ‘nowhere else’ experience and to exceed our client’s expectations.”

First job after college: KDW Home. “I am still here.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Nothing ... knock on wood … with hard work, a great team and determination, it has worked out to date. As the new owner of KDW Home, I am grateful for the last 12 years, and for the peaks and valleys because each step of the journey has gotten me to this place.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why: “As a busy working mom of two young children and now business owner, I don’t have a lot of extra time for books and/or movies. When I do have a free moment, I love to scroll through Instagram, and I find inspiration from my fellow design and trade partners. This platform allows me to see the latest and greatest in design in nearly real time. One of my favorites to follow is Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Cove (@subzeroandwolf) for the best in kitchen design and professional appliances.”