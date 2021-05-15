Getting to know: Rian Chandler-Dovis with Brand Federation

Title: Managing partner of brand strategy and research at Brand Federation, a Richmond-based consulting firm that connects independent branding and marketing specialists with companies that need their skills for temporary, project-specific work.
Born: 1983 in Greenville, N.C.
Education: Bachelor of science in art and design, James Madison University, 2004; master’s in creative brand management, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Brandcenter, 2017
Career: Various jobs, many of which were freelance, in marketing/design, 2004-2011; F&M Bank/VBS Mortgage, 2011-2015; Work Labs, 2016-2017; Sylvain Labs, 2017-2019; and Brand Federation, 2019-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Lakeside
Best business decision: “Joining the team at Brand Federation. [Richmond advertising and branding veteran Kelly O’Keefe] approached me when he was just starting our business, and leaving my job to join a startup carried risk. I am so glad I didn’t let that risk distract from the opportunity. A couple of years later, and we have grown into the company of my dreams: a group of kind, passionate, and talented people who care deeply about their work and the impact it makes.”
Worst business decision: “The worst decisions I have made in life and in work have been at times when I cared more about ‘fitting in’ than I did about being myself and making work I was proud of. I have been lucky that none of my business decisions have been debilitating, but I have made plenty of mistakes.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I started a little company in my mid-20s with other women. We were risk-averse new mothers, and we tried to find every shortcut possible to reduce our investment. In the end, we wasted a lot of time and money not investing in the business and ourselves — we had to close it two years later.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To grow Brand Federation to be a nationally recognized strategic consultancy.”
First job after college: “I worked for a clothing designer in Charlottesville called Robert Redd.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I may have attended graduate school earlier — before I had a family. But, to be honest, I am not even sure I would change that. I’m thankful for the journey that my career has taken me on.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “This is the hardest question you have asked. So many books and movies have shaped my perspective. One that comes to mind is ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer. It is a non-fiction narrative that marries science and nature to expose beautiful truths surrounding humankind’s deep connection to the natural world.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “I loved art and science. I was not into PE.”