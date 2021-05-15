Getting to know: Rian Chandler-Dovis with Brand Federation

Mistake you learned the most from: “I started a little company in my mid-20s with other women. We were risk-averse new mothers, and we tried to find every shortcut possible to reduce our investment. In the end, we wasted a lot of time and money not investing in the business and ourselves — we had to close it two years later.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To grow Brand Federation to be a nationally recognized strategic consultancy.”

First job after college: “I worked for a clothing designer in Charlottesville called Robert Redd.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I may have attended graduate school earlier — before I had a family. But, to be honest, I am not even sure I would change that. I’m thankful for the journey that my career has taken me on.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “This is the hardest question you have asked. So many books and movies have shaped my perspective. One that comes to mind is ‘Braiding Sweetgrass’ by Robin Wall Kimmerer. It is a non-fiction narrative that marries science and nature to expose beautiful truths surrounding humankind’s deep connection to the natural world.”