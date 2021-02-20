Getting to know: Ron Carey with Tilt Creative + Production

Title: Founder and CEO of Tilt Creative + Production, a Richmond-based branding agency formed in 2018 when film and video production firm Park Group and the creative content firm Studio Squared merged.
Born: 1968 in Richmond
Education: University of Virginia, 1990
Career: M&M/Mars, sales and HR roles, 1991-2004; Wyeth Consumer Healthcare, director of HR, 2004-2006; Richmond Times-Dispatch, director of HR and vice president of innovation, 2006-2011; The Martin Agency, senior vice president, director of HR; 2011-2014; Studio Squared, president, 2014-2018; Tilt Creative + Production, founder and CEO, 2018-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Short Pump
Best business decision: “Actually there are two: working for M&M/Mars and learning the Five Principles and following my dream, starting TiltCP with my business partners, Stacy Murphy and Dave Trownsell.”
Worst business decision: “Anytime that I’ve not listened to my gut, it’s led to less than an optimal outcome.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “When you are trying to do something really challenging like building a company, you must have alignment of vision and purpose.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The most significant challenge will be the increased gap in the areas of income and education; both have been made worse as a result of COVID. Millions of families have been impacted; as a society, we must ensure that we accelerate the process of stabilizing these families so they are able to care for their needs and plan for their futures. If this is done well, our economy will grow and these families will not be left behind.”
First job after college: Sales rep in Baltimore for M&M/Mars. “I learned a ton.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’ve gained so much knowledge and experience on the journey, so there’s not much I would do differently; but I would have taken the assignment in Australia with Mars.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My American Journey,” by Colin Powell. “The story is one of hard work, perseverance and discipline. He proved that it did not matter where you started, but if you were willing to listen, learn and apply what you learned that it could take you pretty far.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “History has always been my favorite. It provides a framework to think about the future. Geometry was my least favorite. At the time, I could not see how this subject would be useful.”