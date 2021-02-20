Getting to know: Ron Carey with Tilt Creative + Production

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The most significant challenge will be the increased gap in the areas of income and education; both have been made worse as a result of COVID. Millions of families have been impacted; as a society, we must ensure that we accelerate the process of stabilizing these families so they are able to care for their needs and plan for their futures. If this is done well, our economy will grow and these families will not be left behind.”

First job after college: Sales rep in Baltimore for M&M/Mars. “I learned a ton.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’ve gained so much knowledge and experience on the journey, so there’s not much I would do differently; but I would have taken the assignment in Australia with Mars.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My American Journey,” by Colin Powell. “The story is one of hard work, perseverance and discipline. He proved that it did not matter where you started, but if you were willing to listen, learn and apply what you learned that it could take you pretty far.”