Title: Founder and CEO of the Virginia Higher Education Fund, a nonprofit she created to benefit underserved students in Richmond and surrounding counties with scholarships to two- and four-year colleges as well as technical and trade schools
Born: 1955 in Essex County
Education: Hampton University, bachelor of science in speech language pathology, 1977; Virginia Commonwealth University, certificate of nonprofit management, 2009
Career: Richmond Public Schools, speech language pathologist, 1983-2008; Virginia Higher Education Fund, founder and CEO, 2010-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Henrico County
Best business decision: “Forming [the Virginia Higher Education Fund] is my best business decision as it allows me to spend the last phases of my life in a more meaningful way. I feel a great sense of fulfillment helping underserved students achieve their higher education goals.”
Worst business decision: “Twelve years ago I began sinking personal funds into my passion project. After taking nonprofit management classes I formed the Virginia Higher Education Fund along with its signature fundraising event, Jazz Inside Out. My worst business decision was not giving more thought to how I would sustain [the fund] financially. In hindsight, I wish I had spent more time discussing funding sources with my instructors prior to launching, especially in light of the cancellation of this year’s Jazz Inside Out fundraiser due to COVID-19.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I underestimated how challenging it is to grow a charity. I learned that small ‘grass-roots’ nonprofits are extremely difficult to sustain without the backing of a major corporation.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The challenges of running a small charity are numerous. One big challenge is lack of access to corporate executives and their resources. Another challenge is lack of access to philanthropic circles. 2020 has been unusually challenging in that many families we serve lost their jobs because of COVID-19. Meanwhile, our corporate donors also experienced huge losses and may be less able to give. In the next year, our board of directors hopes to grow our multiyear scholarship partnership with the VCU School of Education as well as form additional multi-year partnerships with other corporations.”
First job after college: Piedmont Aviation
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently? “I would travel internationally more in my 20s and plant more flowers in my 30s. I would also seek mentorship and board service from a small locally grown charity before launching a nonprofit and investing personal funds. This would allow me to gain thorough knowledge of what I’m up against before starting a charity.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I was deeply inspired by ‘Father Tree Water: Collected Poems and Photographs of the Rappahannock Mind Body Spirit,’ a recently published book of more than 100 poems and vignettes by my brother, Larry Giles. I keep his beautiful book on my nightstand as a reminder of what we can achieve when we stay focused on our craft.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Least favorite: algebra. Favorite: French “because it inspired a desire to experience other cultures at an early age.”
