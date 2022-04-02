Getting to know: Rufus Phillips with the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics

Title: CEO of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, an advocate for issues of free and charitable clinics; their volunteer workforce of doctors, dentists, nurses, therapists, pharmacists, technicians and other health care professionals; and the patients they serve

Born: 1961 in Washington, D.C.

Education: bachelor’s of arts in history, University of Virginia, 1983; MBA, University of Virginia Darden School of Business, 1990

Career: Virginia Department of Economic Development, 1990-94; Lydall Southern Products, 1994-98; Luck Stone Corp., 1998-2005; Intrinergy, 2005-07; Medical Society of Virginia, 2007-14; n1Health, 2014-16; Healthcare Solutions Connection, 2016-17; WellcomeMD, 2017-19, Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, 2019-present

Where in the metro area do you live? Far West End

Best business decision: “Transitioning to a career in health care during a period of dynamic change and innovation in the sector, with an increasing focus being placed on the triple aim: lowering cost of care, improving quality of care and patient experience, and improving population health.”

Worst business decision: “Pushing for an acquisition that made sense on paper, but which was not a good fit culturally. As Peter Drucker said, ‘Culture eats strategy for breakfast.’ ”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Not having the right people on the bus. Having worked with a few teams in the past that were highly talented but not cohesive, I’ve come to better appreciate how vital it is to hire and nurture individuals who are team players, have strong emotional intelligence, and buy into the vision, mission and values of an organization.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The free clinics and the vulnerable patients they serve were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, clinics were especially innovative and resourceful in combating the virus — providing education, testing and vaccines to at-risk populations — while also staying on top of patients’ ongoing needs and chronic conditions. Looking ahead, free and charitable clinics will need to strengthen and expand capacity to meet pent-up patient demand and leverage creative solutions deployed during the pandemic, such as telehealth, to overcome the ongoing shortage of health care workers and volunteers while creating greater and easier access to care for uninsured and underinsured Virginians.”

First job after college: Government relations intern for a trade association in Washington, D.C., “I learned a bit about how the sausage is made on Capitol Hill.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would more frequently and generously express my gratitude to all the wonderful colleagues and mentors who’ve encouraged and advised me on my career journey.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “Emotional Intelligence” by Daniel Goleman “opened my eyes to the idea that emotional skills as much as, or more than, cognitive abilities, govern how well organizations are led and function.”