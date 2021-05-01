Getting to know: Scot Crooker with Tilt Creative + Production

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years?: “Staying ahead of the increasing rate of change all around us. This applies to business but also to life.”

First job after college: “It took a year or two to really get my first agency job, so technically Good Foods Grocery here in town. My first agency job was at a place called Cole Henderson Drake in Atlanta.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently?: “I don’t think I’d do anything differently. I think everything happens for a reason.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I’m not sure what has inspired me most all-time, but I can say ‘Stamped from the Beginning’ recently has had significant impact. It’s a reminder of how important it is to get out of our comfort zone to try to understand what we personally don’t experience. Understanding is everything. It’s the only way to progress at anything.”