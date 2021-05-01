Getting to know: Scot Crooker with Tilt Creative + Production

Title: Chief content officer at Tilt Creative + Production, a Richmond-based branding agency formed in 2018 when film and video production firm Park Group and the creative content firm Studio Squared merged.
Born: 1971 in Richmond
Education: Virginia Commonwealth University, bachelor’s in mass communications, 1994
Career: Cole Henderson Drake, 1997-2001; Huey/Paprocki, 2001-05; Huey+Partners, 2005-08; BBDO, 2008-11; Brunner, 2011-12; Van Winkle + Pearce, 2012-15; The Martin Agency, 2015-20; Tilt Creative + Production, 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: Ashland area. “Went from being in the middle of Atlanta to being able to see stars again.”
Best business decision: “Deciding that who I work with matters more than where I work.”
Worst business decision: “Being part of a start-up in 2007-2008. Right place. Wrong time.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Not a business mistake, but when I was about 10, I left my boots outside of my tent on a backpacking trip. It snowed. Got out what I could, but hiked out with snowpack in my boots. It was a pretty powerful lesson on learning to think ahead.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years?: “Staying ahead of the increasing rate of change all around us. This applies to business but also to life.”
First job after college: “It took a year or two to really get my first agency job, so technically Good Foods Grocery here in town. My first agency job was at a place called Cole Henderson Drake in Atlanta.”
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently?: “I don’t think I’d do anything differently. I think everything happens for a reason.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “I’m not sure what has inspired me most all-time, but I can say ‘Stamped from the Beginning’ recently has had significant impact. It’s a reminder of how important it is to get out of our comfort zone to try to understand what we personally don’t experience. Understanding is everything. It’s the only way to progress at anything.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “Favorite was history. I love stories, and history is a great big story. Least favorite was math. And my dad was a math major. Love my dad, though.”