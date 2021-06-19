Getting to know: Stephen T. Gannon with the Murphy & McGonigle law firm

Worst business decision: “Investing in an expensive mountain bike just prior to moving to downtown Boston.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years?: “The economy’s transition into a more digital and inclusive and equitable world is proving to be challenging, but also quite exciting. Financial institutions must be creative and strategic to be leaders in client service and also stay on top of evolving rules and regulations. I look forward to helping my clients navigate this shifting landscape.”

First job after college/law school: An associate in the Richmond office of Hunton & Williams, which is now Hunton Andrews Kurth. “There, I was engaged in all phases of litigation including research, analysis, discovery, client management, trials and appeals.”

If you had to do all over again, what would you do differently: “We’ve seen the power innovation has on positively changing lives and uncovering new opportunities. While I’ve always valued ingenuity, I would have put even more time and resources into attracting the best talent in the field to pioneer and champion durable, game-changing innovation.”