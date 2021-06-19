Getting to know: Stephen T. Gannon with the Murphy & McGonigle law firm

Title: Shareholder at the financial services law firm of Murphy & McGonigle, which has offices in western Henrico County (where he works) as well as in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and San Francisco
Born: 1952
Education: bachelor of arts, Georgetown University, 1974; juris doctor, Georgetown University Law Center, 1977
Career: litigation associate a Hunton & Williams (now Hunton Andrews Kurth), 1977-1984; staff attorney and branch chief, division of enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, 1985-87; partner at McSweeney, Burtch and Crump PC, 1987-1996; partner/head of securities litigation practice at LeClairRyan, 1996-2001; general counsel of retail brokerage group at Wachovia Securities, 2001-07; executive vice president, deputy general counsel and Richmond market president at Capital One, 2007-14; general counsel and chief legal officer at Citizens Financial Group Inc., 2014-21; shareholder at Murphy & McGonigle, 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live?: the near West End
Best business decision: “The best business decision I made was focus my career on serving financial institutions, which has been incredibly gratifying. I’ve had the privilege of gaining a deep understanding of the financial services industry through my work both as a leader in and outside adviser to national banks, as well as by working for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.”
Worst business decision: “Investing in an expensive mountain bike just prior to moving to downtown Boston.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years?: “The economy’s transition into a more digital and inclusive and equitable world is proving to be challenging, but also quite exciting. Financial institutions must be creative and strategic to be leaders in client service and also stay on top of evolving rules and regulations. I look forward to helping my clients navigate this shifting landscape.”
First job after college/law school: An associate in the Richmond office of Hunton & Williams, which is now Hunton Andrews Kurth. “There, I was engaged in all phases of litigation including research, analysis, discovery, client management, trials and appeals.”
If you had to do all over again, what would you do differently: “We’ve seen the power innovation has on positively changing lives and uncovering new opportunities. While I’ve always valued ingenuity, I would have put even more time and resources into attracting the best talent in the field to pioneer and champion durable, game-changing innovation.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why: “The Leader’s Bookshelf” by Adm. James Stavridis “is a tremendous compendium of works, lessons and actionable ideas regarding the elements of leadership and its importance in any type of community. It offers valuable insight into how one can apply these elements not only in a professional setting but also in everyday life.”