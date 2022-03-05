Getting to know: Subhash Jaini with Keiter

Title: Managing director of innovative data solutions at Keiter, an accounting firm based in Henrico County

Born: 1988 in San Antonio, Texas

Education: ECPI College of Technology, bachelor of business administration, 2013; Virginia Commonwealth University, master of data science, 2016

Career: Southern States Cooperative, December 2015-July 2016; United Network for Organ Sharing, August 2016-January 2018; Precizion Solutions, CEO, February 2018-present; Keiter, managing director of innovative data solutions, September 2021-present

In which part of the metro area do you live: West End

Best business decision: “I’ve been fortunate to have invested in several startups which have proven successful. One of them included research and development from a company specializing in crane cameras. The company invented the first camera on the hook and is based out of Richmond. By bringing us onboard, we saw an opportunity to partner in a manner that would unlock reoccurring revenue to the hardware business, but would require them to dive into the algorithm and cloud business. We came in and helped build out a product that is being adopted by many large construction companies as a main line. As we grew, we have become noticed by the DOD, which has turned this high growth investment into a hyper growth deal.”

Worst business decision: “Partnering with everybody in my first six months as CEO of Precizion Solutions. Taking on too many partners can cause conflict.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “Taking too much risk by guaranteeing prediction accuracies without charging a premium for it.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity for you in the next two to five years: “Data science and data analytics is a fast-growing field and one that businesses recognize the need for. That presents a number of opportunities for our team at Keiter, but it also presents some challenges because we always want to increase the quantity of our work while enhancing its quality as well.”

First job after college: Management at Panera Bread for two years.

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I think I picked the best choice. With the skills I have gained by running my business in a certain way, I have been able to help a variety of businesses and industries.”

Book/movie that inspired you the most: “4 Hour Workweek” by Timothy Ferriss