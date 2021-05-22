Getting to know: Suchit Gandhi with Pirtek

Title: Owner of Pirtek franchise in Henrico County, which provides on-site hydraulic hose repair services for numerous industries
Born: March 1978 in Gujarat, India
Education: Indian High School, Dubai, UAE; University of Kentucky, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, 2001; DeVry University, bachelor of science in information technology, 2002
Career: Moved to Virginia in 2006 to work for Carbone Kirkwood in Farmville; Quality leader with QubicaAMF, 2007-10; quality manager for Closure Systems International, 2010-13; quality engineer with Kaiser Aluminum, 2014; became Pirtek franchise owner in 2015
Where in the metro area do you live?: Midlothian
Best business decision: “I was already happy to be in a niche B2B industry, but now I found out that the business is pandemic resistant as well. So not a decision I made, but one that came about due to the business I chose.”
Worst business decision: “When the business was going through a tough time and I started questioning everything. I needed to trust my instincts and work on things I could control, which I did and eventually things worked themselves out.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Keeping a funnel of candidates to pull from at all times.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: First is to get employment levels to pre-pandemic levels. Just like everyone else, we’ve got jobs but not enough qualified candidates applying.”
First job after college: Quality supervisor with NYX Inc. in Michigan
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t do anything differently because I believe that everything happens for a reason. So whatever I did has led me to this point, and changing anything would/could have altered what I am doing today.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Blue Ocean Shift” “It’s a blueprint for any business owner to pivot and be a leader in your market/ industry.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: Favorite: math. Least favorite: math, “because it is math.”