Getting to know: Suchit Gandhi with Pirtek

Mistake you learned the most from: “Keeping a funnel of candidates to pull from at all times.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: First is to get employment levels to pre-pandemic levels. Just like everyone else, we’ve got jobs but not enough qualified candidates applying.”

First job after college: Quality supervisor with NYX Inc. in Michigan

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t do anything differently because I believe that everything happens for a reason. So whatever I did has led me to this point, and changing anything would/could have altered what I am doing today.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “Blue Ocean Shift” “It’s a blueprint for any business owner to pivot and be a leader in your market/ industry.”