Getting to know: Thomas A. Kasper with Kasper Mortgage Capital

Mistake you learned the most from: “Constantly be open to differing views and cultivate a wide range of these from people not like you. I learned that friends aren’t always the best source of business opportunities, but often ‘non-friends’ are. Always be listening.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To re-tool our investment business to be able to operate effectively in what we believe will be a much more volatile financial environment, with growing political cross-currents.”

First job after college: “It was my first job after business school, as I went right from college to business school in 1975, at a firm then known as Shearson Hayden Stone from 1977-1978. My goal had been to get to the trading floor at Salomon Brothers and the third time in 1978 I made it.”

If you had to do it all over again what would you do differently: “Plan my exit from Wall Street better in 1988, maybe have fewer ‘transition years.’”