Getting to know: Thomas A. Kasper with Kasper Mortgage Capital

Title: Founder and president of Kasper Mortgage Capital LLC, a Henrico County-based historic tax credit investment firm, which has made tax credit investments in 11 states for both state and federal credits.
Born: April 1953 in Philadelphia
Education: St. Lawrence University, bachelor’s in English and economics, 1975; MBA, University of Chicago, 1977
Career: Salomon Brother, 1978-1984; Morgan Stanley, 1984-1988; Connor, Greenfield and Kasper Securities Company, 1988-1992; Kasper Mortgage Capital, 1992-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Henrico County, near the University of Richmond.
Best business decision: “To get involved in the historic tax credit investment business, starting here in Virginia. The program has been a fabulous economic development tool here and other places, as the catalyst that has jump-started revitalization of neighborhoods, both urban and rural. The results of our efforts are very tangible in terms of the completed rehabilitated historic buildings that result.”
Worst business decision: “I left the big firm environment without much planning, as I wanted to be on my own. I should have stayed a few more years at Morgan Stanley, and then maybe would not have had those ‘transition years’ of 1992-1995.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Constantly be open to differing views and cultivate a wide range of these from people not like you. I learned that friends aren’t always the best source of business opportunities, but often ‘non-friends’ are. Always be listening.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “To re-tool our investment business to be able to operate effectively in what we believe will be a much more volatile financial environment, with growing political cross-currents.”
First job after college: “It was my first job after business school, as I went right from college to business school in 1975, at a firm then known as Shearson Hayden Stone from 1977-1978. My goal had been to get to the trading floor at Salomon Brothers and the third time in 1978 I made it.”
If you had to do it all over again what would you do differently: “Plan my exit from Wall Street better in 1988, maybe have fewer ‘transition years.’”
Movie or book that inspired you the most: “Most recently it would have to be: ‘Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder’ by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Fragile things — people, institutions, countries — lose from volatility, and they break or break down. Antifragile things gain from volatility. They get stronger. In increasingly volatile times, to prosper you must embrace this, embrace change, as it is the one constant in this world.”