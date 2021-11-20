Getting to know: Thomas Ransom with Truist Financial

Worst business decision: “The worst business decision is the one you don’t learn from. If you are in business long enough you will make a mistake but if you learn from it then that mistake can turn into a huge win. So, I think I’ve been fairly consistent in analyzing decisions after-the-fact to ensure I improve the next time I have a similar decision.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “As our new regional president for Virginia, I have the big challenge of engaging our clients, teammates and communities across the state. The fact that we are one of the largest banks in the country operating through a local delivery model is big opportunity for us. You will see Truist be highly visible in the community as we strive to help more clients through our strategic advisory process. In my previous role as head of sales and head of client experience here at Truist, I worked to optimize the way in which we serve our clients. In Virginia, we will be client-centric with a laser-focus on inspiring and building better lives and communities.”