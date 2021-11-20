Getting to know: Thomas Ransom with Truist Financial

Title: Virginia regional president for Truist Financial Corp., which was created nearly two years ago from the merger of regional banks BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
Born: 1978 in Urbanna
Education: Hampden-Sydney College, 1996-99; Public Policy & International Affairs Fellowship at Princeton; MBA at University of Baltimore; graduate degree in banking from Stonier Graduate School of Banking
Career: BB&T: commercial and middle market banker in Virginia and Maryland, 2000-2006; Loudoun County market president, 2006-2009; Montgomery County market president, Sept. 2009-April 2013; Greater Washington market president, May 2013-December 2019; and Truist: executive vice president, head of sales and head of client experience strategy, December 2019–September 2021; and Virginia regional president, October 2021–current
Where in the metro area do you live?: Downtown Richmond
Best business decision: “Twenty-two years ago I took a chance and passed on an investment banking opportunity in NY to join a regional N.C. community bank that recruited me on the campus of H-SC. While I wondered at the time if I was making the right decision, there’s no doubt that this was the absolute best business decision I have ever made.”
Worst business decision: “The worst business decision is the one you don’t learn from. If you are in business long enough you will make a mistake but if you learn from it then that mistake can turn into a huge win. So, I think I’ve been fairly consistent in analyzing decisions after-the-fact to ensure I improve the next time I have a similar decision.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Never say never.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “As our new regional president for Virginia, I have the big challenge of engaging our clients, teammates and communities across the state. The fact that we are one of the largest banks in the country operating through a local delivery model is big opportunity for us. You will see Truist be highly visible in the community as we strive to help more clients through our strategic advisory process. In my previous role as head of sales and head of client experience here at Truist, I worked to optimize the way in which we serve our clients. In Virginia, we will be client-centric with a laser-focus on inspiring and building better lives and communities.”
First job after college: Management development program at BB&T
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I would have stayed on defense in college instead of offense. My sophomore year I started at linebacker but switched to fullback. My son is now playing and having so much fun on defense.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why?: “My life is governed mostly by the principles I’ve learned from the Bible. My parents are pastors in Urbanna, so it won’t surprise anyone that knows me that I chose the Bible. I do love all action and football movies.”
Favorite and least favorite subject in school: “My favorite subject in college was economics and I’ve always been attracted to the study of business. My least favorite subject was philosophy.”