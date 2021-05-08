Getting to know: Traci Lantzy with Summer Classics

Mistake you learned the most from: “When I make a mistake, small or large, I face it head-on to remedy my mistake and learn from it. I tend to not focus on bad decisions or mistakes. I instead think to myself, ‘How am I going to make this right for the customer?’ For instance, there are circumstances when a customer’s furniture doesn’t come in on time. In that case, I happily let the customer borrow any piece of furniture off the Summer Classics showroom floor until their furniture does arrive. It’s the little things that can go a long way in putting the customer first and setting their minds at ease.”

First job after college: Travel agent at Carlson Wagonlit Travel

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t say I’d do anything differently, but my biggest struggle as a business owner is managing all the different tasks that come with owning a business and making sure nothing goes untouched. I sometimes have too many balls in my court and want to make sure that none of them drop. I’ve had to readjust my way of thinking to only focus on one thing at a time and to understand that it’s OK if I don’t have all the answers. That’s what having an amazing team of employees is for. If I don’t have the answers, I know that they will.”