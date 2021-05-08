Getting to know: Traci Lantzy with Summer Classics

Title: Owner of Summer Classics, an outdoor and indoor furniture manufacturer in Henrico County that opened in 2008
Born: June 1971 in Washington, D.C.
Education: American University, 1989-1992
Career: Carlson Wagonlit Travel, travel agent, 1994-1998; The Baking Company, owner and pastry chef, 2007-2011; Challenge Discovery, team building facilitator, 2012-2016; Summer Classics, owner, December 2020-present
Where in the metro area do you live? Glen Allen
Best business decision: “I took a big risk of purchasing a business during a pandemic, but Summer Classics has been thriving as people have been adapting to new ways to incorporate functionality into their homes.”
Worst business decision: “My husband Scott and I became owners of Summer Classics in December 2020, and we’ve been fortunate to have not made any major negative business decisions yet. Some would say purchasing a business during a pandemic is a bad business decision. But we’re so thankful Summer Classics has been well received and supported by the local community. The reality is that there are always minor hiccups that come with owning a business. But there are no mistakes, just learning opportunities.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “When I make a mistake, small or large, I face it head-on to remedy my mistake and learn from it. I tend to not focus on bad decisions or mistakes. I instead think to myself, ‘How am I going to make this right for the customer?’ For instance, there are circumstances when a customer’s furniture doesn’t come in on time. In that case, I happily let the customer borrow any piece of furniture off the Summer Classics showroom floor until their furniture does arrive. It’s the little things that can go a long way in putting the customer first and setting their minds at ease.”
First job after college: Travel agent at Carlson Wagonlit Travel
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I wouldn’t say I’d do anything differently, but my biggest struggle as a business owner is managing all the different tasks that come with owning a business and making sure nothing goes untouched. I sometimes have too many balls in my court and want to make sure that none of them drop. I’ve had to readjust my way of thinking to only focus on one thing at a time and to understand that it’s OK if I don’t have all the answers. That’s what having an amazing team of employees is for. If I don’t have the answers, I know that they will.”
Book that inspired you the most, and why?: “The Pie And Pastry Bible” and “The Cake Bible” by Rose Levy Beranbaum. “In my spare time, I enjoy baking and cooking as a way of spoiling friends and family. Plus it’s relaxing.”