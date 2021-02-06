Getting to know: Van Williams with Williams Windows and Glass

First job after high school: worked for another glass company

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I can honestly say, if I had to do it all over again, I would say nothing. I have nothing I can say I would do differently. Some things you learn from to make you a better business owner.”

Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “Remember the Titans.” “It was about an African American coach that went to a Caucasian school in the 1960s. He had to deal with numerous obstacles due to him being an African American male coach. Even with the challenges in his way, he still prevailed. The moral of the story is, if we work together, we can achieve greatness.”