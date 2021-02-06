Getting to know: Van Williams with Williams Windows and Glass

Title: chief executive officer at Williams Windows and Glass Inc., a family-owned company specializing in installing and replacing glass and windows for businesses and stores
Born: 1985 in Gary, Ind.
Education: Highland Springs High School, 2003
Career: Williams Windows and Glass, 2010-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Richmond
Best business decision: “My best decision I have made is working in the glass and glazing industry. At a young age, I enjoyed working in the glass industry due to my grandfather owning his own glass business.”
Worst business decision: “At the moment I have no worst decision because I feel like every decision I have made I learned from businesswise.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “Always read your contract or any written agreements before signing.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: An “opportunity I would like to take on in the next two to five years is working with the Henrico coliseum and Richmond casino.”
First job after high school: worked for another glass company
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I can honestly say, if I had to do it all over again, I would say nothing. I have nothing I can say I would do differently. Some things you learn from to make you a better business owner.”
Movie or book that inspired you the most, and why? “Remember the Titans.” “It was about an African American coach that went to a Caucasian school in the 1960s. He had to deal with numerous obstacles due to him being an African American male coach. Even with the challenges in his way, he still prevailed. The moral of the story is, if we work together, we can achieve greatness.”
Favorite and least favorite subjects in school: favorite: world history; least favorite: none