Getting to know: Vee Lamneck with Equality Virginia

Biggest challenge/opportunity in the next 2-5 years: “Because the Virginia Values Act became law this year, LGBTQ Virginians are protected from discrimination in housing, employment and public spaces. The challenge before us now is to ensure that this law is implemented equitably across the state, while continuing to advocate for statewide policy change. LGBTQ Virginians of color continue to experience disproportionate discrimination, and it’s our job to continue fighting for justice until all LGBTQ Virginians can thrive in our state.”