Getting to know: Victor McKenzie Jr. with SAARA of Virginia

Mistake you learned the most from: “Overextending myself. The ability to say ‘no’ has been a growing skill set.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “The COVID pandemic exposed what many of us already knew, that socioeconomic inequalities plagued communities of color and created vast gaps in wealth and quality of life. Our biggest challenge and opportunity is pushing forth measures that balance the scales at a systemic level across sectors.”

First job after college: Pepe’s Pizza. “I did just about everything from serving and cooking to marketing and the daily books. I learned a lot about running a small business; a lot like running a nonprofit.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “I’ve found that each of my experiences though seemingly unconnected has always, prepared me for the next phase in life. Sometimes favorable, sometimes not, but still a lesson.”