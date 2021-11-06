Getting to know: William Sweeney with BoundaryLess Living

Title: Founder and president of BoundaryLess Living, a company addressing the housing needs of aging adults and other people with adaptive needs. He’s also a real estate agent and president of the Hallmark Realty Group within Keller Williams Realty.
Born: July 1954
Education: Benedictine High School, 1972; attended Virginia Tech
Career: Shoney’s of Richmond, director/executive vice president, vice president/general manager and unit manager/area supervisor, 1979-1990; Econome Systems Inc., founder, president and CEO, 1990-1999; American Utility Management, managing partner, 1999-2002; Engineered Services Inc., regional sales manager, 2002-2004; Wallace-Day Inc., director of business development and sales, 2004-2006; Hallmark Realty Group within Keller Williams Realty, real estate agent, 2006-present; and Boundaryless Living, 2021-present
Where in the metro area do you live: Westover Hills area of South Richmond
Best business decision: “The best business decision I made was deciding to become a Realtor.”
Worst business decision: “I’m sure there are many of us who can say this, but not spending more time with my family when my children (now 40 and 37 years of age) were younger.”
Mistake you learned the most from: “I hope I learned from all of them. Especially the ones I made more than once.”
What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “One of the main goals I have is to de-stigmatize aging and living with disabilities. There is still a lot I want to accomplish, so I hope I can stay healthy long enough to see it all come to fruition.”
First job after college: Restaurant manager at Shoney’s and Capt. D’s
If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Looking back, I’m not sure there is anything I would do differently. I’ve faced a lot of adversity and I’d like to think how I handled those situations have helped shape my career path and success.”
Book/movie that inspired you the most: Books: “Braiding Sweetgrass” and “White Fragility;” movie: “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”
Favorite/least favorite subject in school: “I’m happy to report my favorite subject was recess and I always did well with math and science. My least favorite subject was foreign language. Having an auditory processing learning disability made it hard to read English much less a foreign language.”