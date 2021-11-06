Getting to know: William Sweeney with BoundaryLess Living

Mistake you learned the most from: “I hope I learned from all of them. Especially the ones I made more than once.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “One of the main goals I have is to de-stigmatize aging and living with disabilities. There is still a lot I want to accomplish, so I hope I can stay healthy long enough to see it all come to fruition.”

First job after college: Restaurant manager at Shoney’s and Capt. D’s

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Looking back, I’m not sure there is anything I would do differently. I’ve faced a lot of adversity and I’d like to think how I handled those situations have helped shape my career path and success.”

Book/movie that inspired you the most: Books: “Braiding Sweetgrass” and “White Fragility;” movie: “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution”