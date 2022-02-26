Getting to know: Wilson M. Flohr with Porter Realty Co.

Title: Associate broker with commercial real estate brokerage Porter Realty Company Inc.

Born: 1983 in Charlotte, N.C.

Education: The University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn., 2002-2006

Career: K. Hovnanian Homes, 2007-2009; MECA Properties, 2009-2011; and Porter Realty Co. Inc., 2011-present

Where in the metro area do you live? Henrico

Best business decision: “Moving back to Richmond after spending five years in Charlotte and joining Porter Realty as a commercial broker.”

Worst business decision: “I enjoyed my experience of living and working in Charlotte, but in hindsight, I might have benefited from moving back to Richmond and making the transition from residential to commercial real estate sooner.”

Mistake you learned the most from: “In my opinion, every mistake is an opportunity for growth and becoming an expert in my field. Fortunately, I haven’t experienced any big mistakes, but there were naturally little mistakes when I was new to commercial real estate. One of the things I enjoy most about my job is the complexity and unique characteristics of each client relationship and deal that I close, which allows me to continuously learn and grow.”

What is the biggest challenge/opportunity in the next two to five years: “I think the biggest challenge in the next two to five years is the lack of inventory in our market, but this is a good environment for sellers and interest rates are still reasonably low for those looking to buy.”

First job after college: “My first job out of college was working for K. Hovnanian Homes in Charlotte, N.C. K. Hovnanian sent me to corporate training seminars, and it was a great learning experience.”

If you had to do it all over again, what would you do differently: “Every decision I have made has led me to where I am today, and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Book that inspired you the most, and why: “How to Win Friends and Influence People,” by Dale Carnegie. “This book reinforced many principles I was taught from a young age such as trying to understand others rather than criticize them, the ability to listen and respect other people’s opinions even when different from my own and the importance of always being sincere.”