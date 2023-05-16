From its start as a specialty insurer for jitney buses, Glen Allen-based Markel has got into enough other businesses that it has decided to tweak its name: it will be called Markel Group Inc., going forward.

From covering those jitneys, Markel moved into other specialty insurance businesses, which include insuring horses, classic cars and boats as well as liability coverage for people like service technicians who aren’t normally covered with these policies.

Gross premiums last year were $13.2 billion.

But it also has an investment operation with assets including bonds, stocks and money market instruments totaling $27.4 billion as of December 31.

And it has acquired companies far from the insurance and investment business, including Metromont, which makes precast concrete components for buildings, and Buckner HeavyLift Cranes and Lansing Building Products.

The businesses in its Markel Ventures operation generated some $4.8 billion of revenue last year.

"Over the last 93 years, Markel has evolved from a regional transportation insurer to a global Fortune 500 family of companies and investments," said chief executive officer Tom Gayner.

"This new name for our entire group of companies will help us create greater clarity as we continue to grow each of our three engines," he said.

He said the company wanted to be sure to keep the Markel name, which dates back to founder Sam Markel and those jitney buses in 1930, to stress that across its varied businesses the company’s 20,000 employees share the values of what the company calls the Markel Style.

Unusually for a multi-billion-dollar-a-year New York Stock Exchange listed firm, besides an expected emphasis on hard work, honest and market leadership, Markel Style also means keeping a sense of humor.