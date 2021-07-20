Global nut and dried fruit distributor investing $16.5 million in new warehouse, processing facility and headquarters in Henrico

"That way we can control as much of the supply chain as possible," Phipps said. "Whenever you let the product outside of your control, you open yourself up to risk, like quality degradation or supply chain delays or issues with the logistics. As long as we can control that product from the time we get it from farms in Ghana or Ivory Coast or wherever and be the last point of contact in the U.S. before it goes to our customer, we feel a lot more confident in what we can control."

Most of the nuts and fruits processed at the new facility will be sold to companies in bulk to be used in a variety of food products. Some of the nuts could be sent to retailers in bulk, which would repackage them to sell to consumers under private label brands.

An entity connected with Red River acquired the warehouse building in December 2019 for $5.3 million, the county's online property records show. It started using the building as a warehouse earlier this year.

About two-thirds of the 100,000-square-foot building has been renovated for cold storage and ambient storage.

The remaining middle section is being reconfigured for processing nuts and fruits. Work on that section should be ready by the end of the year, he said.