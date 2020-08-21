Good Foods Grocery has started a $1 million-plus expansion and renovation project

Good Foods Grocery is undertaking a $1.2 million expansion and renovation project.
The natural foods grocer in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road at Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond will enlarge the size of the store by more than 25%. It also is adding all new refrigeration and freezer units as well as making other changes throughout the store.
The store will take over the vacant space to its left - the former J. Altis Ltd. menswear space that has been gone for about 12 years. By doing so, it will add 2,000 square feet, increasing the total size of the store to 9,400 square feet.
The expansion will allow for a better flow for customers throughout the store while having larger space and more options for vendors, owner Donnie Caffery said.
"The main thing that is going to happen is that this will give us the extra space we need," he said.
For instance, the area for vitamin supplements and body care products that is in front of the checkout counters will move to the newly expanded section. When it gets busy, customers standing in line to check out now compete with those wanting to shop for supplements, he said.
Other sections of the store are moving around. There will be more space for produce and an expanded selection of fresh meats and cheeses. The cafe area will be larger with more seating. And plans call for the store to sell beer and wine in the future.
This is the second major expansion that Good Foods Grocery has undertaken since Caffery founded the store in 1985. He doubled the size of the store in 2012 by taking over space to the right of the entrance.
One of the biggest changes in his latest project will be adding new environmentally-friendly refrigerated cases to replace the old ones. The new cases also will be moved around in the store.
It is a big capital investment to add the new 17 SoloChill units made by Hillphoenix, he said, but it is a necessary expense. "I have been fortunate that I can afford that and I have been saving the money for this."
The current freezer and refrigeration cases need to be replaced. "We're losing product because of the old refrigeration units," he said.
After the wall between the current store and expanded space comes down, it will take about two months of moving departments, cases and shelving around. "It will be like a jigsaw puzzle moving things around," he said.
Caffery hopes the expansion and renovation project will be completed by November.
That could be around the time when Trader Joe’s opens a location in the same shopping center. The popular The California-based chain will take about 15,000 square feet of space of the former Martin’s Food Markets grocery store. It hasn't given an opening date.
Caffery sees his store complementing Trader Joe's. "They can't fit everything in their store. They can’t do the local produce we have with so many farmers who supply us," he said.
Had Trader Joe's gone to another shopping center nearby for its second Richmond-area store, that could have taken business away from Good Foods Grocery, he said.
"In this instance, they will be in my shopping center so it gives me an opportunity to tell the public to look at my store when Trader Joe's opens up and shop at both stores," he said. "I couldn't play that card if they had gone somewhere else. I think it will end up being great for both of us."
Caffery had a considered taking over the former 40,000-square-foot Martin’s store with an idea of using the space to combine his natural foods store with 20 indoor farmer's market stalls.
"It was a big dream. I pursued it. It just didn’t work out," Caffery said, noting that no one in the U.S. is operating a large natural foods market with a large indoor farmer's market. "Besides, that would have been hard to transition to that large of a store and maintain the culture we have now."
