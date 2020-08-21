Good Foods Grocery has started a $1 million-plus expansion and renovation project

Good Foods Grocery is undertaking a $1.2 million expansion and renovation project.

The natural foods grocer in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road at Forest Hill Avenue in South Richmond will enlarge the size of the store by more than 25%. It also is adding all new refrigeration and freezer units as well as making other changes throughout the store.

The store will take over the vacant space to its left - the former J. Altis Ltd. menswear space that has been gone for about 12 years. By doing so, it will add 2,000 square feet, increasing the total size of the store to 9,400 square feet.

The expansion will allow for a better flow for customers throughout the store while having larger space and more options for vendors, owner Donnie Caffery said.

"The main thing that is going to happen is that this will give us the extra space we need," he said.

For instance, the area for vitamin supplements and body care products that is in front of the checkout counters will move to the newly expanded section. When it gets busy, customers standing in line to check out now compete with those wanting to shop for supplements, he said.