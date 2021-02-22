Greater Richmond Partnership names new president and CEO

Wakefield, 43, said she's ready to take on the job permanently.

"I wasn't sure I was ready for the role the first time," she said, when she served as interim leader for nine months in 2019. That came 15 months after she joined the partnership.

"When they asked me this time to be interim, I knew what I was doing and was capable to do the role and I expressed early on that I wanted this job full time," she said. "I know the region and I know the organization well. I know what I am doing and what needs to be done."

The partnership board, she said, recently approved a new strategic framework to set up who the organization is and what it will do.

"We are looking at our core and refining our vision and mission statement and our values and really looking at tightening what we do," Wakefield said.

Before joining the partnership, Wakefield served as the vice president of marketing and communications for the Orlando Economic Development Commission (now the Orlando Economic Partnership) for 11 years.

Wakefield has a master’s degree in communications from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from the University of West Florida.