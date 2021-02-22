Greater Richmond Partnership names new president and CEO

The interim president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership has been named to the role on a permanent basis.
Jennifer Wakefield's appointment as the top executive of the regional economic development organization is effective immediately, the partnership announced Monday.
She replaces Lara Fritts, who left the position effective Nov. 30 after being with the partnership since August 2019.
This is the fourth CEO the partnership has had since it was created in 1994. The a public-private organization promotes the region and recruits businesses to the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.
Wakefield, who was hired in September 2017 as senior vice president of marketing, has served twice as the organization's interim leader.
She served in that role from January to August 2019 when Barry I. Matherly left the role to take the top position at a similar group in Detroit. Wakefield also has served as interim president and CEO since November when Fritts left.
Wakefield was promoted to chief operating officer in September 2019.
“Jennifer has demonstrated on two separate occasions that she’s more than capable of leading the Greater Richmond Partnership in its business recruitment efforts,” said Leslie Haley, chair of the partnership's board of directors and member of the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors. “Jennifer has established a new strategic framework for GRP which includes working closer with our partners than ever before. The board looks forward to future success under her leadership.”
Wakefield, 43, said she's ready to take on the job permanently.
"I wasn't sure I was ready for the role the first time," she said, when she served as interim leader for nine months in 2019. That came 15 months after she joined the partnership.
"When they asked me this time to be interim, I knew what I was doing and was capable to do the role and I expressed early on that I wanted this job full time," she said. "I know the region and I know the organization well. I know what I am doing and what needs to be done."
The partnership board, she said, recently approved a new strategic framework to set up who the organization is and what it will do.
"We are looking at our core and refining our vision and mission statement and our values and really looking at tightening what we do," Wakefield said.
Before joining the partnership, Wakefield served as the vice president of marketing and communications for the Orlando Economic Development Commission (now the Orlando Economic Partnership) for 11 years.
Wakefield has a master’s degree in communications from the University of Central Florida and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and advertising from the University of West Florida.
